Apple

How good is the iPhone 8?

Apple's most affordable new iPhone leaves a few features off the table but doesn't skimp on the engine under the hood. Our full review so far.
[MUSIC] What exactly is the iPhone 8? Apple has three new iPhones this year. The iPhone 10 is new and futuristic, but it is $1,000 and doesn't come out until November. And then, there are two very familiar looking iPhones with a few key upgrades available now. The 8 and 8 Plus. They look a lot like the iPhones you've been seeing since the 6 and 6 Plus back in 2014. They're not exciting looking, but they're practical. Consider these the sensible sedans to the iPhone's X's Roadster. The iPhone 8 feels more like an iPhone 7S. From the outside, you won't have much to show off. But inside there are quite a few upgrades. The 4.7 inch 8 still has the same size body, but with a glass back this time that allows wireless charging, compatible with the common Qi standard. This isn't an OLED display like the iPhone X but it does have Apple's true tone technology which adds extra warmth and auto adjusting tones to match room light The 8 still hacks a dual camera this time, too, which means no telephoto or portrait [UNKNOWN] effects. You'll need to spring for the 8 Plus, or the upcoming X, to get those. The iPhone 8's cameras take great photos and video, and have better detail and auto-focus in low light. Videos look fantastic. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] This phone does have a blazing fast new chip inside that nearly doubles multi-tasking speeds. Apple says it enhances augmented reality applications too. With iOS 11, which offers a bunch of new upgrades, like an improved control center, built in document scanning, and a revamped siri. Apple's enabling apps that can create surprisingly good augmented reality by holding your phone at the real world to project realistic virtual things. Apple's AR kit also works with other iPhones, so you don't need the [UNKNOWN] but it could help render these better over Time. The problem is the 8 Plus still offers a better camera, battery life and larger screen. And with the iPhone X cramming an even bigger display into a body almost as small as the iPhone 8, this model's look feels older than ever. But it does have a Home button and Touch ID, something the upcoming iPhone X lacks. Maybe you wanna play it safe. Since we still still don't know what face ID on the 10 will be like, or you don't wanna pay $1,000 for a new iPhone. But, here's the thing, until we review the 10, when it arrives, we really have no idea how the 8 compares. All I'd suggest is, if you're paying this much already, consider the 8 Plus, it's worth the upgrade. If you like the 7, the 8 is greater. [MUSIC]

