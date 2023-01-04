Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

TVs
Speaker 1: Now I'd like to introduce you to our newest lineup. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] As you can see, this is the year high. Sensee will make mini l e d TV [00:01:30] accessible to everyone. Our new U six K is going to be the most affordable mini l e D TV in the market. With prices starting under $500, the U six K is about putting premium quality and performance within the reach of everyone. It packs a powerful punch with new upgrades, like four times more local dimming zones than last year's model, an incredibly bright picture and better [00:02:00] contrast ratios. And now as our widest, spanning, and most complete series, the U six lineup will feature screen sizes ranging from 50 to 85 inches. It is going to be one of the best values you will find this year. Speaker 1: We have always taken great pride in making the best 65 inch TV under a thousand dollars. And this year our U seven series [00:02:30] will be an easy candidate for that spot recognized as the best gaming tv. The U seven is getting even better. It's realistic visuals. Ultra high resolution and contrast means you will not miss a single detail. The U seven s new 144 hertz native refresh rate, wifi six E, and a growing list of gaming features bring uninterrupted streaming [00:03:00] fluid gameplay and ensures the U seven is responsive to your every move. And this is not just good news for gamers, though. It is great news for anyone who loves to be entertained. With screens reaching 85 inches, you can be sure that you are getting the best experience, whether you're watching your favorite movie or playing the latest AAA title. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] And how do you make the best even better this year, the U eight series is the epitome of premium entertainment. Our most award-winning mini l e d tv, the one that started it all for us is getting even more upgrades. The U eight trademark bright picture, reaching up to 1,500 nets along with quantum dot Dolby vision and double the local ding zones [00:04:00] from last year means vibrant colors, better contrast and more detail, and ultimately, the best entertainment experience to date with greater control of dimming and contrast. U eight brings an unrivaled viewing experience that takes you to new levels of immersion and engagement with the upgraded 144 Hertz native refresh rate Y 56 E, next Gen TV and [00:04:30] other features. The UA is built for the future of entertainment, upgraded audio, including the addition of a subwoofer and two up firing speakers along with Dolby Atmos, ER, and wesa. Round out the entertainment experience. I am confident that the UA will be the best TV in 2023. We're maintaining our value proposition strategy, making it not only the best TV [00:05:00] on the market, but also one of the most attainable in its category.

