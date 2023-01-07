'Hey Disney' Comes to Amazon Echo Devices 6:53 Watch Now

'Hey Disney' Comes to Amazon Echo Devices

Jan 7, 2023 Smart Speakers

Speaker 1: I'm here getting a first look at what it's like to have Disney be in your home as a voice assistant. This is the first look at, hey Disney, a custom voice assistant that is coming to Amazon devices this year. This is the Echo Show. Five and coexisting with Alexa is Disney. Quick disclaimer, uh, if you have smart assistance in your home, I'm gonna be saying the a word in this video, Alexa, sorry I'm waking her up. Deal [00:00:30] with it. I'm really excited cuz this is the first time I get to see this and put it to the test in person. Hey Disney, tell me about yourself. Speaker 2: I'm the Disney magical Companion. I can answer your questions about Disney parks. I can tell you the weather set alarms. Introduce you to Mickey Minnie and my other Disney friends Plus guide you to plenty of exciting surprises. All right, let's make some magic. Speaker 1: I know what you're thinking is Disney. Now my [00:01:00] house assistant. Not exactly at all and it's really coexisting with Alexa At the same time, Alexa's still handling the basics in the house. Whether you wanna control the lights or your music and hey, Disney is there to have a little fun with at the same time without having to start a whole new skill up. So at any time you could say, Hey Alexa, hey Disney. And then follow up with what you want it to do. Maybe with Disney you wanna have fun play games, get entertainment and uh, if it can't do a skill, it may pass it off. [00:01:30] Hey, Disney play Disney music. Speaker 2: I'll ask Alexa for that. Speaker 3: Look Speaker 1: At this stuff. Speaker 3: Isn't Speaker 1: It neat? No, we don't have the rights to that song. Speaker 3: <laugh>. Speaker 1: Sorry, I can't help it. I'm a little bit of a affair. So there's not really anything, uh, special on your main home screen when you have this enacted. But some of the cards that will kind of scroll by may start to include, Hey, Disney's suggestions. Cuz you're gonna be asking what can it do? Um, and you're [00:02:00] gonna be learning as you go, what kind of skills you can put it to the test on when you ask hey, Disney questions, at any point in time you get their helpful magical assistant, that's that main voice. But characters sometimes chime in on their opinion on things. And there's over 25 to start and these characters are from all the properties. Pixar, star Wars, Marvel, they're all weaving in and you don't know which one you're gonna get. Hey, Disney, what's the weather Speaker 2: In Las Vegas? It's 50 degrees Fahrenheit [00:02:30] with clear skies and sun. Speaker 4: It looks like a beautiful day means, Speaker 1: So here we got Mickey saying that was a beautiful day, but you might get Ola if it's really sunny. Um, or I've also heard one word Dory chimes in from Finding Nemo. Yeah, she has something to say about the weather too. You never know what you're gonna get. Hey, Disney talk like a whale. Speaker 5: Can you, Speaker 1: [00:03:00] Uh, we're looking at a very Mickey five, uh, show five here. But this is an OtterBox stand. You could buy separately on Amazon of course. Um, but you don't have to have it that way. It could just be the regular echo you have in your house. And it's not only for show five devices, it'll be on other supported Alexa devices as well. I think over time as folks have this in their home, they're gonna start seeing what it can do and what happens. Um, hey Disney, let's play with Mickey. Speaker 2: [00:03:30] Okay, I hope you Mickey and Pluto have a magical time. Speaker 6: <laugh> Hi Ial. I'm so glad you're here. Speaker 1: I have a feeling folks are gonna be trying to hunt for Easter eggs in this as they develop it as it comes out. Um, they can keep programming more and more characters. There's about 25 or so to start, but I wonder if they have any Star Wars ready for this test. Hey Disney, can I play with C three po? Speaker 2: [00:04:00] Now I'll need you to close your eyes and imagine a galaxy far car away. Speaker 6: If I might introduce myself. My name is C three P Human psycho relations. Speaker 1: I'm loving this music. This is, uh, soundscape from, uh, the movie with Tiana, the princess and the Frog. This is like a swamp in in New Orleans and now it's raining and we heard frogs and and jazz. And this [00:04:30] is not the music that's from the movie. This is something that is just like invoking the time and the feel of it all. Speaker 7: Okay, Speaker 1: That's my jam. I'm gonna be playing around with soundscapes. I think a lot if you're wondering why did Disney do all this? You're seeing this in their hotel rooms. They're gonna be putting echo show fives in their hotel rooms this year. They already started in Florida at the Walt Disney World Resort and we're talking a lot of hotel rooms. There are 30,000, over 30,000 rooms just in Florida alone, but it's also coming to Disneyland in California. [00:05:00] And they've made this very nice experience that when you go in the room, you can use hey to get advice on your trip or, or details about the resort you're in or the theme park and all this trivia to have fun with too. You could take that at home so it leaves all that resort stuff at home. That's where it still uses the same trivia games. The fun about the weather, all of this stuff is kind of baked in that you could play with anytime by just having to be a constant wake word. Speaker 1: It's coming this year and it's gonna be included as part of the Amazon Kids Plus [00:05:30] subscription service. That's something that gets kids access to a lot of content books games, but if you don't subscribe to that, you'll also be able to purchase it through the skills store. We don't have a price yet. Um, so it's definitely gonna be for Disney fans who wanna have a little extra fun in their day or just, you know, take a memento home from their vacation. But, uh, we will be coming sometime this year. There's another little nugget of news for those of you planning a Disney vacation. They have these things called Magic Band plus. These are interactive, uh, smart bands [00:06:00] that hold your ticket and other information on them and they glow. Well, if you happen to buy one of those at the theme park, it's gonna interact with this. It's gonna have different features like being able to light up when you set alarms and play trivia games in your hotel room. And when you take it home, if you get hey, Disney at home could light up at home too. Thanks for coming along with me and geeking out a bit on this hands-on of the first time that we are seeing Speaker 8: Hey Speaker 1: Disney in a consumer way. Hey Disney. Goodnight. Speaker 8: [00:06:30] Goodnight pal. Say Pluto. We should. Oh, hello Mickey calling I, were just gonna call you Goodnight.