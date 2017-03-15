Here's everything you need to know about buying an oven or stove

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[MUSIC] If you cook at home, an oven or stove is one of the most important investments you'll make in your kitchen. These appliances will set you back at least $500. You'll used them nearly every day, and they're yours for at least a decade. Here are some things to keep in mind when you're ready to buy a new oven. Oven or stove. First answer these questions before you begin to shop. What type of home cook are you? Be realistic about the features you need and will use in an oven or range to keep yourself from wasting money on upgrades that you don't need. What type of appliance does your kitchen accommodate and what type of power hook up do you have? Do you have a built in wall oven and separate cook top, or do you have space for a range. Stick with a product that will fit into your current setup, unless you're ready for a big renovation to accompany your new appliance purchase. What's your budget? Some ranges can cost as much as a year's salary. For real. With that said, set a budget and stick to it. Fortunately, our testing had shown that you can find a good appliance at any price range. [INAUDIBLE] When it comes to cook tops you can choose between gas, electric, or induction. Now smooth electric cook tops like this one are easy to scratch and you can't use every type of cookware for this surface. Gas cook tops provide you with a uniform flame for For cooking. But our kitchen tests show that they don't boil water quite as fast as an electric cooktop. And induction cooktops use the heat created from electromagnetic energy to cook your food which means fast and efficient cooking. When it comes to Ovens, you want one that will evenly bake or roast your food. With gas ovens, we've seen in our cook tests that they have a harder time producing even baking results than electric ovens. Convection fans, which help distribute Hot air in your oven can help keep everything in your oven cooking evenly. There are lots of other features that you can get with your oven or stove, such as special cooking modes, baking drawers, and even wi-fi connectivity, so you can control your appliance from your smart phone. But all of that is just extra. All you really need is a stove top that Deep pots at a decent clip and an oven that will cook your food evenly. [BLANK_AUDIO]

