Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away 5:11 Watch Now

Hearing Dolby Atmos in a Car Blew Me Away

Jan 6, 2023 Audio

Speaker 1: I'm about to get the ultimate audio experience inside a car. Dolby Atmos inside a vehicle here is one of the very first cars that will have official Dolby Atmos audio experience. It's a very fancy car. It is a Mercedes Maybach. So we're getting top of the line experience moments here. Let's see what it's like. I don't know what to expect. [00:00:30] All right, so before we take off just a little primer, Dolby Atmos is about putting sound in space rather than thinking about it in, you know, speakers. So we're gonna be getting immersed in music in a way that you don't get in most cars. So let's take our journey. [00:01:00] It's these guys are having the booms of this boom, boom song everywhere. All right. My team tells me I gotta give a little bit of a disclaimer because of, uh, music rights. You might not hear exactly what I'm listening to. Um, so if I'm listening to Bohemian Rhapsody or the weekend, maybe, uh, they have to block that out so we're not blocked on the internet. Speaker 2: [00:01:30] When Speaker 1: I was, uh, when I was hearing I'm gonna cure an immersive experience, uh, in audio. Yeah, they weren't, they weren't. Uh, kidding. This is all around and it's so cool. Yeah. It's not just like booming the base at certain points in the car. It's kind of coming from different areas. It's [00:02:00] hard to describe other than like, I can clearly tell like, when, when everything kind of kicked in, it was like, almost felt like it was a little bit beneath me and also here, but the singer was over there. Um, this wasn't just like something you can pinpoint Exactly. Almost. Um, uh, very much like when you're in a movie theater and it's just everywhere. Uh, this isn't just, oh yeah, the, this is over here and the base is over [00:02:30] there. Now this is fine tuned for real. Freddie Mercury up here. Oh my gosh. Speaker 1: You can like hear like Freddie Mercury is like over here singing at ya. And it, because like, that's the kind of song that like, has a lot of different angles to it. [00:03:00] I, if it feels silly, I'm just smiling and listening to music, I'm like, oh, it's so nice. <laugh>. It's hard to explain when you're surrounded by music more so than just like, oh yeah, no, no. If you, I, I mean, it, it is very movie esque because that's what, you know, when you think of like, the best like, surround sound. So, um, yeah, like, like it felt like he was singing over here and the instruments is a [00:03:30] lot brain the process, but it just feels so natural and smooth. So it's not like I'm thinking about where the speaker is. It's like the guitar is here. Like, are they playing in front of me? This is you, you almost like, you can feel it. I'm spoiled now. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] Yeah. Like I, okay. I <laugh>. That was cool. Like, I, I do keep looking around like, where's the speaker? Cuz I feel like at one point like, it, it really is about space. It's about just kind of floating there. Like the, the instruments are a little low and she's right up here. It's really cool that it's designed like that. Oh well this was the coolest demo I got at ces. I mean, here I am relaxed [00:04:30] in a luxury Mercedes. Do I have to leave? Um, but it is actually coming to other cars announced too. Uh, lucid Volvo Pole Star. Uh, so this is rolling out to other cars and possibly maybe someday my Toyota 4runner could also have it too because it's about if, if, if a car could have the software update, it could be compatible. Gotta think about the future here. So let me know what you think about this, if you wanna see this in your car. Uh, [00:05:00] until next time, uh, we're just gonna jam out here. Thanks for watching Speaker 2: <laugh>.