If you're struggling to find a gift for your dad, consider giving him a high tech upgrade of his favorite things.
For example, if your dad loves his old analog watch or vintage fitness tracker, upgrade him to an Apple watch, fancy band Optional.
The series 3 now starts at $279.
Bet your dad's old wallet doesn't offer RFID protection.
If he's in need of this data protecting feature, Flowfold makes a slim, inexpensive version available on Amazon for around $15.
If your dad's is the hiking, biking, camping kind of guy, he'll definitely appreciate an upgrade to his old flashlight.
The byline is super compact and is four tools in one charger headlamp lantern and bike light and it'll only cost you $40.
Finally, it's a cliche the dead like to BBQ but actually kind of true upgrade is grow with cnet's top pick the $450 Dinah glow for burner.
Editors like it's lower temperature side burner, perfect for sauces.
For a complete Father's Day gift gift, visit cnet.com.
In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news.
