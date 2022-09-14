GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
7:10
Watch Now

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

Cameras
Speaker 1: Hey there. I am talking to you through the GoPro hero, 11 black GoPro's new flagship camera. And if you're wondering why this video is squareish instead of the typical wide screen format, or even a skinny vertical video, it has everything to do with the camera's big new feature. And that could change how you shoot, especially if you use a GoPro for social. Oh, and the hero 11 black. Isn't the only camera coming from GoPro this year, but first [00:00:30] let's get into the 11 black. Speaker 1: So the star of the show is the camera's new image sensor. It's a larger one over 1.9 inch sensor. And while the increase might improve quality sum, it's more that GoPro is using the full sensor to record 5.3 K resolution video with an eight seven aspect ratio. At that size, you can shoot one clip and then cut it into 16, 9, 4, 3 [00:01:00] or one 11, or flip them and get vertical video at 7 8, 3, 4 or nine 16. And you can do them all fast and easy in GoPros quick app. Plus with all the extra resolution you can crop in and still have good looking results. This sensor also enables GoPro's hyper view and even more immersive wide angle shot [00:01:30] compared to the super view setting on prior models. The distortion out to the sides is extreme. So you might want to use this sparingly, but it is a pretty great effect. Speaker 1: Uh, the hero 11 also has the fifth generation of hyper smooth GoPros digital image stabilization. It continues to be impressive in the bumpiest of situations. And now it's improved when shooting four, three video and in super view, and you can shoot linear video [00:02:00] with horizon lock, which means the camera can rotate 360 degrees, but the video remains right side up and level two other new features for advanced shooters. Uh, the bit rate can be switched to capture at up to 120 megabits per second. And you can turn on 10 bit color. So video has more detail, more colors and smoother gradients and less color banding while I'm on the subject of settings. The [00:02:30] hero 11 has a lot of them and it can be a little much, so go procreated easy and pro modes pro unlocks all the settings while easy mode takes it down to just a handful of options that are controlled with shortcuts on the touch display, choose a digital lens, pick a shooting speed and press record. Speaker 1: Oddly, I found the easy mode confusing at first because I'm used to the regular now pro interface. Uh, but [00:03:00] if you don't want to mess with settings, you now have an option to simplify things as for new shooting modes. There aren't a lot, but GoPro added three new long exposure TimeLapse options for use at night. If you live somewhere where you can see stars, you can capture star trails as the earth rotates. There's also a vehicle light trail mode and a fun light painting option. What's nice is the quick app makes it easy to grab single frames from the videos for high res photos from these [00:03:30] modes. GoPro also optimize the camera to improve battery life like reducing power use when the camera is on, but idle, uh, the hero 11 also comes with GoPros Enduro battery, which not only lasts longer, but works better in cold too. Speaker 1: Uh, but if you really want to extend battery life, you'll be able to get a hero 11 black creators edition, which includes the V battery grip. I shot for hours with it and never worried [00:04:00] about running out of power. What I did run out of is storage space because the high res high bit rate video creates big files. So you'll want a big, fast micro SD card with this camera. Two more things before I wrap up, uh, GoPro really has been pushing its cloud subscription service for the past few years, offering big discounts on new cameras and other gear its best feature is auto uploads so that when you plug in the camera to [00:04:30] charge, it will automatically save your clips and photos to the cloud service for immediate sharing and safe keeping. Now, though, when you auto upload to the cloud, either directly from the camera or through the quick app, you will automatically get back an edited highlight video made from what you just uploaded. Speaker 1: You can then tweak that if you want or share it as is the feature only just came online. So I was only able to put together one from [00:05:00] my commute, from New Jersey to New York, but it worked. And it's definitely cool to get a completed video without having to do anything beyond charge the camera. And as I alluded to earlier at the top, the hero 11 black isn't the only new camera from GoPro. There is also the hero 11 black mini. If you remember, several years back, GoPro had a tiny cube camera with no viewing screen called the session. It didn't have the best image quality, but it [00:05:30] was small and you could Mount it in places not possible with the larger heroes. The mini is kind of like that, but essentially has all the shooting resolutions and speeds available in the 11 black. Now let's talk pricing. Speaker 1: The GoPro hero 11 black is $500 and is available today. The creator edition, which includes the camera, the vault battery grip, the medium mod and light mod is $700. And the hero 11 mini, [00:06:00] which is expected to be available in October on the 25th, it will sell four, $400. If you're a GoPro subscriber or become one, the black drops to $400. The creator edition drops to $580 and the mini is just $300. So all in all, it's a pretty great upgrade. If you're a couple GoPro cameras behind or you are a creator or enthusiast looking to really punch up your photos and videos, uh, [00:06:30] for the average GoPro user, there's not too much here to warrant and upgrade from the 10 black though. You might want to pick up the mini four, two camera shoots. Plus the automatic highlight videos are available to any GoPro subscriber with a hero five black or newer. So it makes more sense to put your money into a subscription, which is $50 a year. A one year subscription is included with a new camera purchase to, if you do decide to buy an 11, you can sign up for that as well. Well, [00:07:00] that's all I have for now. I'm Josh Goldman with CNET. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition Makes Vlogging So Much Better
gopro-hero-10-creator-edition-2

Up Next

GoPro Hero 10 Black Creator Edition Makes Vlogging So Much Better

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120

Insta360 Go 2 review: A lot of fun, a lot of confusion
nic-insta360-2021-v2

Insta360 Go 2 review: A lot of fun, a lot of confusion

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price
goprohero9-fl

GoPro's Hero 9 Black bulks up on power and performance but not price

Digitizing my old Hi8 tape collection
20200701-172136

Digitizing my old Hi8 tape collection

iPhone SE or Galaxy A51: Battle of the $400 phone cameras
se-vs-galaxya51-v2

iPhone SE or Galaxy A51: Battle of the $400 phone cameras

The Mevo Start is a compact cam aimed at HD event streaming
mevo-start-thumb-3

The Mevo Start is a compact cam aimed at HD event streaming

Snap Spectacles 3 bring AR to sunglasses
spectacles-3-5

Snap Spectacles 3 bring AR to sunglasses

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out
vs-cameracomp

iPhone XS Max vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: The cameras battle it out

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
gopro1

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

Our iPhone 14 Video Review
screenshot-2022-09-14-at-03-08-33.png

Our iPhone 14 Video Review

We Reviewed the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
p1001425

We Reviewed the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

We Played PlayStation VR 2 on the PlayStation 5
psvr2

We Played PlayStation VR 2 on the PlayStation 5

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed
yt-reggie-fils-aime-v4

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed

The Best Way to Get More Money for Your iPhone Trade-In
yt-how-to-upgrade-your-phone-v2

The Best Way to Get More Money for Your iPhone Trade-In

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs S22 Ultra: Specs Compared
pro-max-vs-ultra-seq-00-09-56-11-still001

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs S22 Ultra: Specs Compared

The Best Way to Get More Money for Your iPhone Trade-In
yt-how-to-upgrade-your-phone-v2

The Best Way to Get More Money for Your iPhone Trade-In

Patent Expert Reacts to Google Patents
experrts-react-6

Patent Expert Reacts to Google Patents

iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison
220907-site-all-iphone-14s-spec-comparison

iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Dynamic Island Explained
apple2022-iphonepro-dynamicisland-00-01-34-18-still009

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Dynamic Island Explained

Apple Watch Ultra Hands-on: Wearing the $799 Rugged Watch
apple-watch-ultra-seq-00-07-26-03-still005

Apple Watch Ultra Hands-on: Wearing the $799 Rugged Watch

Latest Products All latest products

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
gopro1

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

We Played PlayStation VR 2 on the PlayStation 5
psvr2

We Played PlayStation VR 2 on the PlayStation 5

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE: First Look
watch8-sepic

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE: First Look

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2: Better design, better performance
bose-quietcomforst-ii

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2: Better design, better performance

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade
flip4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Diminutive but Fun Upgrade

Hands-On With This Massive 17-Inch Folding OLED Screen PC From Asus
yt-asus-foldable-nda-v5

Hands-On With This Massive 17-Inch Folding OLED Screen PC From Asus

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use