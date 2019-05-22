Google’s experiments look to the future with silly games that could have a big impact
Transcript
[MUSIC]
We're taking a look at some cool experimental tech at Google I/O.
Lots of this tech was developed to solve simple problems, but could have a big impact if these visions come to fruition.
Okay, so we're about to play this game called AIAIO which demonstrates what's called the teachable machine.
Originally developed as a machine learning program, it can recognize all sorts of different stimuli.
So right now we're gonna teach it what I sound like when I'm making animal noises.
So I made boo my sound for sheep, giddyup my sound for the horse and for the cat I simply went with here kitty.
My opponent trained his with more traditional noises.
So we'll see which works better.
Giddyup, giddyup, boo.
[SOUND] Unbelievable.
[UNKNOWN]
Again the game is powered by the teachable machine, here's what it looks like in a browser, I'm training it to distinguish a wave so I need to hold still first, then wave.
The program has been around since 2017 but it's getting a major update later this year, demonstrated here.
At first it was mostly meant as a teaching tool to get to know how machine learning works.
Now it can be trained to any stimuli.
You see it recognizing my wave, but you can now train it to recognize visual info, audio info like in the game.
You can have it distinguish between a couple of different types of data.
The update was developed alongside Steve Sailing He suffers from ALS and has trouble moving.
He trained his to respond to subtle mouth movements or when he blinks.
It could be a smart home controller that can be trained to react to what ever sound or gesture that you're comfortable making.
Once upon a time.
Before Google IO, there was no such thing as technology.
And every evening-
Google developed My Storytime with an instruments company in Portland to help a military family.
The father had trouble being free at bedtime on the other side of the world.
It's expected to roll out publicly in six to eight weeks, and your child will be able to hear your voice on any device with Google Assistant.
So once upon a time, before Google IO, there was no such thing as technology.
Finally, Engowa might never see wide release.
It's a program developed alongside senior Citizens in Japan.
One of the custom-made actions tells a kite enthusiast about the weather in local parks.
It knows his collection of kites and tells him which one is the best fit for the wind on that given day.
So again, a lot of these experiments are meant to solve specific problems.
But something like Ingawa could one day help a lot of people who depend on weather for their professions.
[MUSIC]