Google to open its first store, Mac malware makes news

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Google announced it is opening its first ever real world store. It will be located in Chelsea, New York and open in the summer of this year. The company says that customers will be able to get their hands on Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit devices and more. The Google Store will also offer technical support repairs and will serve as an optional pickup location for online shoppers. Apple and epic are currently battling in a lawsuit, which is yielding a lot of interesting information. The latest getting the spotlight is testimony from Apple's head of software engineering, Craig federighi. He said and I quote, today we have a level of malware on the Mac that we don't find acceptable and quote, the testimony by Federighi is an attempt to defend Apple's policies regarding its App Store for the iPhone and iPad. Epic argues that Apple's approach is too restrictive. Warner media says that a new cheaper tear of HBO Max is coming in the first week of June. It will cost $10 per month and be ad supported. The new tier is creatively titled HBO max with ads. This version of the service will not allow downloads and will not offer big screen movies that HBO max start streaming the same day that they hit theaters. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]

