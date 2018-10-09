Google+ shut down over data breach, Facebook unveils video chat devices

Google bug exposed data of 500,000 Google+ users
Explaining the iPhone XS 'beauty mode'
Uber scooters kickoff in California ahead of national expansion
The OnePlus headphone jack dilemma
Don't hold your breath for Verizon 5G Home service
Amazon boosts its minimum wage to $15 an hour
iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained
Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
What we want to see at Apple's October event
SpaceX successfully lands Falcon 9 rocket in California
The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible
Huawei Honor 8X: Looks better than 'budget'
Fitbit Charge 3 is here: Here's what's new
LG Watch W7 is a crazy mechanical-smartwatch blend
Nokia 7.1 is a solid $350 phone -- literally
LG V40 ThinQ flaunts 5 cameras, a big screen and a headphone jack
How to use Siri's Shortcuts app
How to buy an affordable AV reciever
3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep
Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app
How to cut down your screen time
5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)