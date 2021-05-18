Google I/O kicks off, Apple and Amazon upgrade music streams
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Google's annual Developers Conference kicks off Tuesday.
This year's Google IO event is virtual and the company is expected to make some major product announcements including more details on Android 12 software and possibly pixel hardware.
There was no Google i o last year due to the pandemic.
So there is a lot to catch up on.
The opening keynote starts at 10am Pacific 1pm Eastern.
Meanwhile, in music streaming news, Apple Music subscribers will find a bunch of songs starting to sound better next month.
This service is adding support for high quality lossless.
To end spatial audio through Dolby Atmos In addition, Amazon is doing the same for its amazon music unlimited subscribers, giving them lossless high def songs with a selection of tracks that support Dolby Atmos, both Apple and Amazon's upgrades won't cost extra.
And Tesla fans can finally get a cyber truck to drive It's just in Toy form.
Mattel is selling a limited number of remote controlled Hot Wheels cybertruck toys, they are about 1/10 the size of the real deal.
These $100 RC cars go on sale at Mattel creations calm Friday morning.
CNET took an early model for a spin and well, let's just say you may want to be gentle with it when you take it for a drive.
