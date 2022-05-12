Google I/O Announces Android 13, Pixel 6A and Pixel Watch; Amazon Fires Employees at Unionized Warehouse

Speaker 1: This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now, Google IO, 2022, the company's yearly developers conference kicked off today, launching the tech industry's summer announcement season. The conference offers developers a look at Google's new software, Android 13, and potentially some new hardware too. Like the pixel six, a and pixel watch. Typically Google IO is when the company announces new software coming in the fall, but it also gives us a glimpse of future projects for AI [00:00:30] video chat and more Amazon recently fired workers and managers at a Staten island warehouse that voted to unionize the dismissals come as a regulator from the national labor relations board, which oversees union elections found merit in allegations. So the company's anti-union tactics broke the law Amazon's required. Anti-union meetings implied that workers would lose benefits or their jobs. If they voted to unionize NASA's ingenuity. Helicopter is back in contact with a perseverance Rover ingenuity temporarily [00:01:00] lost contact with its Rover buddy on May 3rd as intensifying dust on Mars interfered with its solar batteries, but reestablished contact on May 5th. The chopper team is commanding the rotorcraft to make adjustments to how it handles its heaters. So it can maintain a battery charge through the night, stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

