Google Expands Removal Requests from Search, Snap Unveils New Hardware

Tech
Speaker 1: This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now, Google is allowing individuals to request the removal of more personally identifiable information from search results. The company already lets people request that it take down results with content that can lead to identity theft or fraud like credit card numbers and bank account details. Now, now that list has been expanded to include contact information, including your email address, telephone number and physical address. The removal of these results is not automatic. [00:00:30] Individuals must file a request with certain details. Google will then make a determination on whether to remove that information. Snapchat has a new way for people to capture photo and videos. Parent company snap introduced a new flying camera, drone called pixie, which is small enough to fit in the Palm of your hand. The drone is on sale now in the us and France with the price starting at $230 snap set drones pre-ordered will start to arrive by the end of may. Photos and [00:01:00] videos captured on the drone. Look get downloaded into Snapchat memories where users are able to store content for later. Use Microsoft is one step closer to owning active vision blizzard, active vision blizzard shareholders voted in favor of the company's proposed 69 billion sale to Microsoft, Microsoft and active vision leaders announced the all deal in January giving the Xbox console maker control of one of the biggest video game companies in the world. Stay up [00:01:30] to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

