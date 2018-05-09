CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Google Duplex worries me"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Google
I/O 2018
Google Duplex worries me
When Google's Duplex Assistant makes phone calls, the humans on the other end can't tell they're talking to a robot. That's troubling.
5:33
/
May 9, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Google Duplex worries me.
Coming up next
Multiplayer AR games are coming thanks to Google. We played one
Google's smartwatches get a smarter Assistant
Google moves to make Assistant more accessible in the smart home
Google Maps gives you personalized restaurant recommendations
See how Android Things can read your emotions
Google Lens can read text and be your fashion guru
Here are all the cool things Google Lens can do
Android smartphones getting AR camera for Maps
Google News uses AI to give you the news you want
Smart Compose will write your emails for you in Gmail
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
1:22
May 9, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Google's I/O conference, Uber's flying passenger drone and Nintendo's Switch going without a traditional...
Play video
Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
1:22
May 8, 2018
Today's major tech stories include Google's I/O conference, Uber's flying passenger drone and Nintendo's Switch not getting a traditional...
Play video
Google Maps gives you personalized restaurant recommendations
1:49
May 8, 2018
Google's newest version of Maps uses restaurants and cuisines you've liked to suggest places you haven't eaten at yet.
Play video
Microsoft's Project Brainwave wants to make AI super fast
1:49
May 8, 2018
At Microsoft Build, Microsoft reveals how Project Brainwave will use fast, flexible chips to make AI available in real time.
Play video
Here are all the cool things Google Lens can do
2:48
May 8, 2018
Google demos new additions to Google Lens, including the ability to copy a text item in the real world and paste it into your smartphone.
Play video
Smart Compose will write your emails for you in Gmail
1:08
May 8, 2018
At Google's 2018 developer conference, the company showed how a new AI feature called Smart Compose can predict and auto-fill sentences...
Play video
Android P gets smarter with a slew of AI features
2:02
May 8, 2018
Google previews its new smartphone OS, Android P, at its developer conference. New features include adaptive battery, adaptive brightness...
Play video
Google gets support for Morse code
3:23
May 8, 2018
At Google I/O, Google shows how the company is using Morse code and AI to support text communication for people with disabilities.
Play video