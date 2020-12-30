Goodbye to the tech we lost in 2020

Transcript
This is CNET. And for today's report, we're looking back at all the tech that medic ends in 2020. This year we say goodbye to the face computer, everyone loved to hate the original Google Glass. The wearable met its end when Google stopped supporting it with software updates. It looked like a prop out of Star Trek, but it also left folks uncomfortable with a camera always pointing at people. We also bid farewell to the original two wheeled segway, the ultimate geeky personal transport made popular among tourists and mall cops. The biggest failure in the video streaming world goes to kwibi a service that didn't last seven months. It cost $5 a month to watch videos that were 10 minutes or shorter and you could only watch it on your phone. This was also the end of the line for the essential phone back in 2017, the PH-1 was the first Essential Phone. And it was also the last there were plans to make other phones but the company said it was closing and would never make any of its other prototypes. Perhaps the hardest goodbye goes to Toshiba. After 35 years, that Toshiba laptop is dead, the Japanese company sold the remaining scraps of its PC business. Sharp, named its line of computers Dynabook. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1386 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

The year that was: 2020 in tech

9:56

Iconic movie scene remake with the iPhone 12 Pro

10:33

Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

3:22

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks about her new Artemis assignment and spacesuit struggles

11:07

Hollywood and tech are finally acknowledging people with disabilities

10:17

Cyberpunk 2077 has its glitches, but still worth playing

10:19

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Holiday gift returns made easy

1:16

The best games of 2020

1:04

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

Why Tesla enjoys a huge lead in the electric car market

28:28

Get the most out of your tech gifts

1:38

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini: Finding the best small smart speaker

11:40

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54