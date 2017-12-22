HolidayBuyer's Guide
Tech Minute

Gift ideas for procrastinators

It's not too late to get all your shopping done. Here's how to score thoughtful gifts when you're down to the wire.
[MUSIC] Attention last minute shoppers. Here are four great gift ideas you can get right away. If you're a couple of days out, jet.com guarantees two day delivery on a number of products on their site. Search for the gift and check the box that says 2 Day Delivery for the fullest of options. If you're an Amazon Prime Member, you can procrastinate even longer. Search for the item on your gift list, and check the one day delivery option on the side. Just make sure you've selected the correct delivery date at checkout. No time to spare, sign your loved ones up for a monthly subscription box that will arrive at their doorstep. Birch box sends personalized beauty products to sample every month for about $24. Bookroo is a great one for kids looking to build up their library. Select the age range of the child and he'll receive a box of books in the mail for about $17.99 a month. Or give them an online subscription for a gift they can start using right away. Amazon Prime, Netflix and Spotify are popular options that will please just about anyone on your list. [MUSIC] In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

