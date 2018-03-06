GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming

CNET First Look
GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gamingThe service, still in beta, has its flaws, but at its best feels just having a gaming laptop
Transcript
Nvidia's Geforce Now cloud gaming service lets you stream games that you own on almost any level of PC or Mac hardware from the past 10 years. And it's impressive in a lot of ways. I've found it generally performs like a computer equipped with a GTX 1070 card and and I7700 CPU. That's regardless of your system. I've played on a Mac Pro, Mac Book Pro, HP Specter, and even a cheap Acer Swift one that didn't meet the minimum specifications. Speech would be the same on most hardware, because that's not the limiting factor with cloud gaming. The network is, because the game runs on the remote server. The gaming experience does depend on your network latency Which in turn depends in part on network congestion. So if you wanted a CS go in the evening while people who share your connection want to Netflix, that may be a problem. Across any network, gaming ranges from really good with just a little stutter to a perennial connecting message to no response at all, though it depends on the game. Some detail may come in blurry at first and then progressively render more sharply, those this happens more in menus and cut scenes than during game play. You probably won't notice while you're playing but the graphics also look a little more tonally compressed than playing locally. There's less highlight shadowed. Detail, for instance. GeForce NOW offers cloud gaming from a growing selection of titles. A lot of triple-A, and a handful of popular indie games, and it's selection will always be based on popularity. You can also run games from your Steam library, but they're not officially supported. And if they don't use Steam Cloud for syncing, you can't save progress. Plus, you'll have to reinstall every time you launch. [MUSIC]