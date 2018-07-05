Special Features
Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2: Which phone is better?Two Android heavyweights. Only one winner. Let's break it down.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you're in the market for a top Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2 are probably on your list of considerations. That's no surprise. The Galaxy S9 is a powerful and elegant machine that sits at the top of its class. It's also pricy, at about $720 to $800 depending on the carrier. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 is a champ in itself. With a best in show camera and a lower price tag that starts at $649. So which one should you buy? We stacked these two powerhouses against one another to see which one comes out on top. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] What's great about these phones are that both are water resistant. But I was never a huge fan of the Pixel Two's design. Though I love its pocketable five inch size, its thick bezels and matte finish on the aluminum back feels dated and cheap. It also doesn't have a headphone jack, whereas the Galaxy S9 does. And its a deal breaker for many. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9 has a sharper, edge to edge curved screen. It's glass encasing is sleek and elegant, even thought I kind of hate how much it collects fingerprints so easily. Overall, I have to hand it to the Galaxy S9 and its polished looks for this round. [MUSIC] We've already dove deep into a camera comparison between these two phones. Which I highly recommend you watch for even more info. But if you want the TLDR, here's a low down. The Galaxy S9 has a fantastic camera and excels at taking noise free photos. Like when you're taking pictures of the sky or a low light night shot. But the pixel two's camera is exceptional And is our pick for this category. Its HDR Plus enhanced feature lets you just click the shutter and take a great shot, even with tricky lighting. Portrait mode on both the rear and front facing cameras are smoother and look better. Lastly, we're super impressed with its video stabilization capability. Which is one of the best, if not the best of any phone available. [MUSIC] Both phones run Android Oreo, but the Pixel 2 will receive updates from Google as soon as they're available. The Pixel 2 also has the Google assistant digital voice system, while the Galaxy S9 has both assistant and Samsung's own Bixby Voice. Both Assistant and Bixby can do the basics fine, including setting reminders and checking the weather. But Bixby can handle complex, multi-step commands, like posting your latest photo on Instagram with a dictated caption. Assistant, on the other hand, taps into Google's vast search database and can look up queries through Continued Conversation. It's also faster when looking up answers, whereas Bixby takes a beat or two longer. Both platforms can also look up visual items, like identify landmarks or scan bar codes via Google Lens and Bixby Vision. Also keep in mind that Galaxy S 9 has iris scanning for security too. I gotta say though that this round's a toss up Personally, I prefer Assistant because of its speed. And I like the Pixel 2's more streamlined and refined user experience. But when it comes to quote unquote doing more, the Galaxy S9 definitely has more options. [MUSIC] Equipped with [INAUDIBLE] chipset. The Galaxy S9 is smooth and lightning quick. And it comfortably beat the Pixel 2 in our benchmark test. But just because the Pixel 2 has last year's processor, it doesn't mean it's not zip and responsive itself. When it comes to day to day usage I didn't discern any differences in speed between the two. The Galaxy S9's battery is only a little bigger then the Pixel 2, yet its battery life is impressive. In our lab test for continuous video playback on airplane mode, the Galaxy S9 ran a lengthy 15 hours and 30 minutes. The Pixel 2, meanwhile, lasted 13 hours and 28 minutes. In addition, the Galaxy S9 has wireless charging similar to previous Galaxy phones. While this isn't exactly a make or break feature for me. It's one more convenience that the S9 has that the Pixel doesn't. So while the Pixel 2 is as reliable a phone as any, the Galaxy S9 is faster and has a longer lasting battery to boot. [MUSIC] Because I love the ease of which I can take a great photo with little effort. I personally leaned towards a Pixel 2. I also like its minimalistic interface, pocketable size and slightly lower price tag. But what's objectively the better phone? I have to say, is the Galaxy S9, with it's smooth look, fast processor and long lasting battery, it edge out the Pixel 2 in more categories. This all makes sense since the newer and more expensive phone. Whatever phone you choose you'll surely be satisfied with both. Lastly, if you don't need a new phone right away, note that Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 in October. And the next big Samsung phone is assumed to be the Galaxy Note 9 which is due out for release in August. [MUSIC]