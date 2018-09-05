Your video, "Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X camera showdown"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Camera Shootouts

Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X camera showdown

Both phones have dual rear cameras, portrait modes and cost $999.
5:21 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X camera showdown.

Latest Phones videos

Video: The top 5 phones with the longest battery life (2018 edition)
The top 5 phones with the longest battery life (2018 edition)
3:25
Who doesn't want a phone that lasts all day?
Play video
Video: Fortnite Galaxy Skin: First Look and gameplay
Fortnite Galaxy Skin: First Look and gameplay
4:44
The Samsung-exclusive Fornite skin is available now but only if you get a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4.
Play video
Video: 6 best Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks
6 best Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks
2:10
The power is in the pen.
Play video
Video: Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9
Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9
1:10
We go hands-on with Sony's latest powerhouse super phone.
Play video
Video: ZTE Axon Pro 9 features onscreen notch, no headphone jack
ZTE Axon Pro 9 features onscreen notch, no headphone jack
2:02
After a controversial year with the US government over violating trade sanctions, the Chinese phone maker launches its flagship phone...
Play video
Video: Bending phone boundaries with Royole's flexible displays
Bending phone boundaries with Royole's flexible displays
1:41
With displays that can fold and flex, what does the future have in store for phones?
Play video
Video: Fortnite on Android: How to download it safely
Fortnite on Android: How to download it safely
2:11
After a long wait, Epic Games is bringing Fortnite to Android phones. Here's how to get the beta on your device.
Play video
Video: Oppo R17 shows off good looks and midrange specs
Oppo R17 shows off good looks and midrange specs
1:25
The new Chinese phone is quite the stunner, really.
Play video