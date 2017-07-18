Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung exec

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung execWithout nailing down a specific date, Samsung's mobile chief teases the hotly anticipated phone.
Transcript
The Note 8 is coming, well, that should be no surprise since there are new Galaxy Notes every year. However, Samsung's President of Mobile Communications business DJ Koh said, Samsung would introduce the newest Note at the end of August. That lines up with reports that place a Note 8 event on August 23rd. Ko did not give an exact launch date. He did say that the Note 8 would be available beginning in September or October, depending on region. There was concern that Samsung would abandon the Note line after the Note 7 was recalled twice due to battery issues. Samsung quickly went on the record to say the Note would be back. There have been tons of rumors as to what to expect from the Note 8. Samsung may have shown the world what the Note 8 could look like in a tweet from July 13th. The post is promotion for Samsung's mobile processors, but the picture shows processor on top of a phone that is definitely not the Galaxy S8 Then again it could just be a mark up. Because a processor by itself can appear less than exciting. The Note 8 is rumored to feature a screen larger than that of a Galaxy 8 Plus with dual rear cameras. It can also place a fingerprint sensor under the display like the Vevo phone. Find out more details on everything we think we know about the Note 8 over at cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.