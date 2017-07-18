Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung exec"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung exec

Without nailing down a specific date, Samsung's mobile chief teases the hotly anticipated phone.
1:18 /
Transcript
The Note 8 is coming, well, that should be no surprise since there are new Galaxy Notes every year. However, Samsung's President of Mobile Communications business DJ Koh said, Samsung would introduce the newest Note at the end of August. That lines up with reports that place a Note 8 event on August 23rd. Ko did not give an exact launch date. He did say that the Note 8 would be available beginning in September or October, depending on region. There was concern that Samsung would abandon the Note line after the Note 7 was recalled twice due to battery issues. Samsung quickly went on the record to say the Note would be back. There have been tons of rumors as to what to expect from the Note 8. Samsung may have shown the world what the Note 8 could look like in a tweet from July 13th. The post is promotion for Samsung's mobile processors, but the picture shows processor on top of a phone that is definitely not the Galaxy S8 Then again it could just be a mark up. Because a processor by itself can appear less than exciting. The Note 8 is rumored to feature a screen larger than that of a Galaxy 8 Plus with dual rear cameras. It can also place a fingerprint sensor under the display like the Vevo phone. Find out more details on everything we think we know about the Note 8 over at cnet.com. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Samsung Pay to work with Paypal, Atari debuts the Ataribox
Samsung Pay to work with Paypal, Atari debuts the Ataribox
1:12 July 18, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Samsung Pay working with Paypal, Atari debuting a mysterious new Ataribox and the UK's plan to age...
Play video
Video: This iPhone case looks and feels like a butt
This iPhone case looks and feels like a butt
2:06 July 17, 2017
We asked a few friends their opinions on a particularly suggestive-looking iPhone case.
Play video
Video: We play the tech-merger matchmaker game (The 3:59, Ep. 253)
We play the tech-merger matchmaker game (The 3:59, Ep. 253)
20:16 July 17, 2017
Microsoft buys the Hoover Dam, Facebook buys Philip Morris, Amazon buys everything.
Play video
Video: Microsoft to correct Skype missteps, Star Wars AR is coming
Microsoft to correct Skype missteps, Star Wars AR is coming
1:05 July 17, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Microsoft rolling back some of Skype's unfavorable new features, the Pixel 2's possible squeeze...
Play video
Video: Oculus Rift and Touch get price cuts, Microsoft to bring broadband to US
Oculus Rift and Touch get price cuts, Microsoft to bring broadband to US
1:40 July 15, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, stepping into virtual reality just got a lot cheaper. Meanwhile, Microsoft plans to bridge the digital divide...
Play video
Video: At Disney's Star Wars land, your choices matter
At Disney's Star Wars land, your choices matter
1:25 July 14, 2017
At the D23 expo, more details are revealed for the guest experience in upcoming Star Wars-themed lands, including a model of the world.
Play video
Video: Save money on your cable bill
Save money on your cable bill
1:02 July 14, 2017
The average cable customer pays over $100 a month for cable, but there is a way to cut costs without sacrificing your service.
Play video
Video: Oculus to release $200 headset? Amazon adds voice support to Fire TV devices
Oculus to release $200 headset? Amazon adds voice support to Fire TV devices
1:06 July 14, 2017
Today's biggest tech headlines include reports of a $200 Oculus VR headset, a massive Verizon customer data breach and Amazon adding...
Play video