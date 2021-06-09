FTC says MoviePass deceived users, Sony's earbuds get high praise

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The Federal Trade Commission has settled with movie pass for deceptive practices. The movie service company filed for bankruptcy over a year ago but the saga continues As the FTC has said movie pass misled customers and didn't properly protect data. Movie pass let customers pay $10 a month to see a movie in theaters every day. But there were reports that the service would lock customers out of their accounts and prevent them from seeing films as often as they'd like. With the settlement, the parent company and principals involved, had to essentially promise not to do it again. Meanwhile, the review is in for Sony's new noise cancelling earbuds is a serious AirPods pro competitor, priced at $280. Seen as David carnoy says it's strongly worth considering if you're willing to pay the premium for its excellent sound and noise cancelling. Along with improved performance for calls, Google's streaming video game platform, Google streaming can finally support being played on Google's Android TV. And it only took 18 months for Google to make it work on a Google product. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

