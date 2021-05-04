Foldable iPhone predicted in 2023, Twitter expands Spaces
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
There is buzz once again about a foldable iPhone.
A top Apple analysts predicted in a note to clients that the company will likely launch a foldable iPhone in the year 2023 stating that the foldable smartphone is the next innovative selling point.
But of course nothing is official.
Apple has been registering patents for foldable devices for almost a decade now.
Samsun, meanwhile, launched three foldable devices within the past two years.
You may be noticing more audio conversations on Twitter.
The social network expanded its space's audio chatroom Rooms, allowing anyone with 600 or more followers to start a new space.
The feature was first being tested last year, and it mimics the social media startup clubhouse.
Twitter also said it is working on a ticketed spaces feature to allow hosts To create exclusive events, and to all you Star Wars fans out there may the fourth be with you.
The day which started as a pun on the famous line from Star Wars has become a bit of a Black Friday for sci fi fans.
There are a mountain of deals on Star Wars, collectibles, games and apparel Fans can celebrate with a new Clone Wars spin off show on Disney plus called the bad batch.
And if you subscribe to Amazon kids plus and you wish the Amazon assistant a happy Star Wars Day, you may get a special reply.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
