Our first MP3 players: iPods, SanDisk Sansas and more

Our first MP3 players: iPods, SanDisk Sansas and moreBefore phones and streaming services, it was the humble, single-function MP3 player that held all our music.
Transcript
I was just like, paranoid I would be mugged at any point in school cuz they were like, you have an iPod, and I'm like, just throw it at them and run away. I still have my mp3 player. It's this little guy. Samsung. Let me turn him on. The first time I saw an actual mp3 player, my brother got the first iPod, the big one that looked like an ice cream bar, and it had the wheel. And I thought it was the dumbest thing. [LAUGH] My first mp3 player was a 256 gig Second Gen Ipod from my Grandma That's huge. And I had my name on it too. I remember my Dad's colleague got an MP3 player and like gave it to me. I could not figure out how to put a single song on it. Okay, so you're putting your music into your iTunes, and then your iTunes into that. And I thought, you have all the CDs, why don't you just play the CDs and get a Discman? This was my first true MP3 player, if we don't count the Discman. This was my end of college gift from my parents. And it took me to Best Buy and it said what mp3 player do you want? And I was like I do not want an iPod. No. The fact that I could now take those CD's and put it on a small piece of machinery and carry all those songs with me was like totally awesome. I was Totally down with it. I am not about that big, corporate entity that they have all of their DRM music. And you gotta do it through iTunes. I can't even say it right. I'm so angry at Apple. In fact, I think that was like the first time Apple actually put something they made on a PC. And then this big ad campaign like hell froze over. And we're putting iTunes on Windows computers was the, that like second Ipod came out or whatever and I though that was cool. It had like the windows media player song tha came with Windows media player and that was the only sign I could figure out how to put on the MP3 player, but I still like listen to it cause I thought it was cool. Wow I can't believe I still have it and in really good condition, to the point where you can see how OCD I am I kept the sticker on? When we were shooting this today, I ran and got this out of my car. So this has been in my car, in my [UNKNOWN] compartment for like, ten years. [LAUGH] Modest mouse, OK Go, Panic At The Disco, sizzer sisters, a lot of that. The killers, I was very trendy. Well I think there's a hard drive in here, like I don't think there's a flash drive. And so that was a big problem cuz you could hear it overheating. [LAUGH] And my father did engrave it for me because he was worried it would get stolen. So he put my California drivers license on there. What? I was in highschool when iPods hit hard. I remember actually being more into it than seeing this guy in middle school who had a cell phone. [UNKNOWN] And I was like, that's crazy, that's not [UNKNOWN] catch on. Like no one fit in, need to call their parents that much. [LAUGH] But then, like the MP3 player was like get on it, it's good. I listen to The Killers [UNKNOWN] for The Killers were big. That's like my only cool band I knew about before they were big. Yeah, it was great, like those great like going through and like cataloguing and just like sitting through and going like Are the track times correct? Is it the right album? Do I want to put related artists in here? I don't know. Man. The charger for them is so wonky nad big though, but it's cute at the same time. Maybe I should go rock out with this. You have to squeeze to release the charger. That's right. This just came to me, but didn't the iPod have a Game on it? I think it had a music game. Yeah, and it played the song and you would have to name the artist. Wow that just came to me like a wave. There was like a scene straight out of Mean Girls or something. I remember sitting in the quad in high school and three senior girls were just walking through the quad and all three of them had their iPods in and just like Walk in unison. I can still picture to this day and I was like they're all listening to their iPads man. That's the cool thing to do. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]