First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade
First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade
3:01
Watch Now

First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade

Tech
Speaker 1: Which way should the duck go? Going left leads to a duck, which is a friend going right leads to a bear, which is a foe. Speaker 2: Today Google announced Gemini, which is a new foundation for its most advanced ai, including its barred AI chatbot. Gemini is the third major update to its AI technology in less than a year. So the company is pushing really hard to try to catch up to its biggest rival here, which is OpenAI the creator of chat, GPT. I think the most [00:00:30] interesting thing about Gemini is that instead of just understanding text as an input type, which is pretty common, you type some text into a little text box for a prompt. It also understands video, it understands photos, it understands audio, and it specifically understands programming code. So that means that it natively understands all those different types of media at the same time. So that's a step closer to how humans actually operate in the real world. And to be clear, it's a demo video. We don't know how it actually works [00:01:00] in the real world. Speaker 2: We haven't been able to actually try it yet with all this multimedia input, but it was a very sophisticated demonstration. It could recognize a gradually developing drawing of a duck and then offer some information about ducks. It could recognize hand gestures like this is a barking dog, which is pretty sophisticated. A lot of people aren't going to necessarily understand that. It could follow a little cup game where there's a little wadded up piece of paper under some cups, which cup has the paper underneath it? Try to figure out some magician sleigh of hand maneuvers. So [00:01:30] there's some pretty sophisticated processing going on there. If you're looking for expertise on something, it's going to be able to handle much more sophisticated input and hopefully provide you with much more sophisticated output. Some of the examples they showed were handling a physics homework problem that had a little sketch drawing and some equations and some handwritten work. Speaker 2: And so the Gemini AI was able to understand the picture, understand the handwritten equations, figure out what the error was in the students [00:02:00] trying to attempt to solve the problem, and then provide some answers on Here's where you went wrong. There are three different versions of Gemini right now. The first version that we're able to see is called the pro version. That is a version that powers the Bard Chatbot. Also arriving right now is the nano version, or actually two flavors of the nano version, and that is shrunk down into a size that'll run on a smartphone, and in fact, it's Google is sharing that for Pixel eight phone owners. And then the [00:02:30] third version is the most powerful version. It's Gemini Ultra that won't arrive until 2024. We're still going to have to wait a little while for that while Google tests it to make sure it doesn't have any safety problems. So that's still in the wraps. It's very likely that you're going to have to pay extra to use Gemini Ultra. So there's going to be a new version of Bard called Bard Advanced. Google hasn't said whether it will cost extra money or how much it'll cost, but it sure smells like me that that's going to be a premium version that'll cost extra in terms of a subscription. In all likelihood. [00:03:00] We'll see how that comes out.

Up Next

First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade
gemini-sb-v2-copy-01-00-01-19-02-still003.png

Up Next

First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade

AMD's AI Chip Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes
amd-ai-event-clean

AMD's AI Chip Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes

Best Tech Gifts (All Under $50)
best-gifts-under-50-bucks-00-00-22-17-still001.png

Best Tech Gifts (All Under $50)

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

Tesla's Cybertruck Delivery Event: Everything Revealed in 5 Minutes
cybertruck-clean

Tesla's Cybertruck Delivery Event: Everything Revealed in 5 Minutes

Apple Products We're Expecting in 2024
231121-site-whats-coming-in-2024-apples-leftovers-v3

Apple Products We're Expecting in 2024

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes
231115-site-microsoft-ignite-keynote-supercut

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

OpenAI's Custom GPT Apps Do Your Bidding
openaidaypic

OpenAI's Custom GPT Apps Do Your Bidding

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade
gemini-sb-v2-copy-01-00-01-19-02-still003.png

First Impressions of Gemini: Google's Newest Major AI Upgrade

These Are the Best Wireless Earbuds for 2023
broll-00-02-39-17-still001.png

These Are the Best Wireless Earbuds for 2023

AMD's AI Chip Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes
amd-ai-event-clean

AMD's AI Chip Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

2023's Top Smartwatches and Wearables of the Year
231129-yt-best-wearable-v03

2023's Top Smartwatches and Wearables of the Year

Best Tech Gifts (All Under $50)
best-gifts-under-50-bucks-00-00-22-17-still001.png

Best Tech Gifts (All Under $50)

Most Popular All most popular

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes
231115-site-microsoft-ignite-keynote-supercut

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes

Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Kings of ANC
qc-ultra-vs-xm5-cnetthumb

Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Kings of ANC

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Lomi Makes Composting Faster and Cleaner at Home
lomi-thumb-site

Lomi Makes Composting Faster and Cleaner at Home

What I Learned Using Apple's Journal App
231129-site-apples-latest-app-to-fix-you-v2

What I Learned Using Apple's Journal App

Latest Products All latest products

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Latest How To All how to videos

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11