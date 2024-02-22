Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Bringing an Old Story Into a Vast Open World
Speaker 1: Final Fantasy seven Rebirth is the sequel to 2020 Final Fantasy seven remake Square Enix has continued modernizing the classic game with contemporary features like open world design and item crafting, which on the whole are positive rebirth sees clouds and trends leave the slums of industrial mid car for the wide world beyond, and it is wide expands of grasslands, vast deserts, rocky cliffs and deep jungles await players to explore. And just like in the last game, there are plenty of mini games and side quests that grow the connections between Cloud, tfa, ETH Barrett, and the others on their quest. [00:00:30] But the game doesn't have much of, at least in the 50 hours I've played, is divergence from the plot of the original game we make ends with a tantalizing tease that the party is changing the fate of the world, promising a different flow of event than players known for 24 years since the original game debuted. Now, much of these changes, including an infamous death, may lie in the closing hours of the game, which I'm still a ways from, but meanwhile, enjoyed my dozens of hours exploring the wide, beautiful and funky world of Final Fantasy seven Rebirth.
