Farewell to tech that died in 2017

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Farewell to tech that died in 2017Time to say goodbye to the gadgets and services that met their demise this year, including Windows Phone, the Kinect, 3D TVs, Apple's Shuffle and Nano, and AIM.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Friends, followers, subscribers, we are gathered here today to bid farewell to the technology that died in 2017. This year we saw several Microsoft products meet their blue screen of death. In April, Microsoft ended life support for Windows Vista. The company also hung up on Windows Phone, with an executive saying no new features were coming for the Windows mobile operating system. Groove Music faded from existence. Subscribers of the streaming music service were encouraged to migrate to Spotify. And Microsoft pulled the plug on Kinect. The motion sensing system for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One ceased production. It was also game over for Lego Dimension. Developers announced in October there will be no more updates to the game platform that used collectible figurines to unlock game play. Plenty of luxury tech lost its shine, Vertu make crazy expensive cellphones made of gold and snake skin for the company went belly up. And my condolences to anyone who bought a 3D TV as that television technology is officially extinct. Remember Juicero? The $400 wi-fi connected juicer felt the squeeze when it became apparent that you could just bypass the overpriced machine by hand-squeezing juice bags into a glass. Apple let go of the Shuffle and Nano this year. It seems Apple lost faith in plain old mp3 players. Mattel also didn't think that Aristotle had a prayer. It decided not to release the smart speaker which served as a baby monitor and also would answer kid questions. But perhaps the loss that stinks the most is having to say goodbye forever to AOL instant messenger, better known as AIM. AIM defined what chat was for an entire generation but many turned their back on their buddy list when smart phones and social media made AIM irrelevant. AIM launched in 1997 but at last 20 years later the new owner Verizon has forced AIM to set a permanent away message. [MUSIC] [SOUND]