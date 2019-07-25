Tech Today

Facebook hit with hefty FTC and SEC fines, DoorDash changes tipping policy

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has agreed to a $100 million SEC settlement after a probe into the social media network's handling of its users' data. That's in addition to the whopping $5 billion settlement the company made with the FTC over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. That fine marks the largest fine the agency Agency has ever levied against a tech company. DoorDash, an on-demand food delivery company, has decided to change its tipping model after it was discovered customer tips were going to the company instead of actual workers. Now, all 400,000 delivery workers will get an increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order. Finally, Netflix has launched a new mobile only subscription in India for around $3 a month, which allows for one device to view a single 480 P stream at a time. The company says customers in India watch more on their mobile devices more then anywhere else in the world. Currently there's no word on whether or not the plan will hit other countries. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

