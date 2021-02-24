Facebook reverses Australian news ban, Epic compensates players for loot boxes

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has reserved a decision to remove all Australian news from its platform after striking a deal with the Australian government. In a statement, the company said, it will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to a false negotiation. With news outlet Facebook Banned Australian news last week in protest of new Australian media laws before the Australian government made amendments to the bill. Epic Games is settling a class action lawsuit over loot boxes in fortnight and Rocket League. Epic is offering in game credit or real world money as compensation to gamers who purchased randomized loot boxes. After the industry practice widely came under fire for being akin to gambling on Twitter. Epic said players should know upfront what they're paying for when they make in game purchases. And finally, Apple's next MacBook Pro could see the return of the HDMI port. According to a report from Apple analyst Ming Chi quo first spotted by macrumors Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro refresh could also include an SD card slot, and is set to arrive in the second half of the year. Other rumored features for the new computers include the return of the magsafe power cable and the removal of the touchpad. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting seen it, [MUSIC]

