Tech Today

Facebook on defense, Amazon exposes customer email addresses

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook's outgoing head of communications and policy, Elliott Schrage, is taking responsibility for hiring a controversial public relations firm called Definers, that's accused of pushing stories critical of Facebook's opponents. He acknowledged that Facebook had asked Definers to find information on George Soros. A liberal financier and outspoken critic of Facebook. Amazon has accidentally disclosed some of its user's email addresses and names which has since patched up the problem. The company has informed customers who may have been impacted it said adding that the information was shared inadvertently due to a technical error and its websites and systems were not breached. [MUSIC] Instagram is looking to change her profile pages. The Facebook owned company said on Wednesday that you might see features rearranged on your profile page in the coming weeks. Icons, buttons and tabs may change. The content on your profile [INAUDIBLE] won't. It's apparently looking at ways you can better express yourself more easily, connect with the people you care about [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]
Tech IndustryAmazonFacebookInstagram

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Our hands-on impression of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2:03

Apple-Amazon deal spells trouble for third-party electronics sellers

1:40

TSA's automated security lanes aim to speed up holiday travel

1:08

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

2019 Toyota RAV4: America's favorite SUV is now even better

6:56

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

1:44

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06