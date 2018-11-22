Facebook on defense, Amazon exposes customer email addresses
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Facebook's outgoing head of communications and policy, Elliott Schrage, is taking responsibility for hiring a controversial public relations firm called Definers, that's accused of pushing stories critical of Facebook's opponents.
He acknowledged that Facebook had asked Definers to find information on George Soros.
A liberal financier and outspoken critic of Facebook.
Amazon has accidentally disclosed some of its user's email addresses and names which has since patched up the problem.
The company has informed customers who may have been impacted it said adding that the information was shared inadvertently due to a technical error and its websites and systems were not breached.
[MUSIC]
Instagram is looking to change her profile pages.
The Facebook owned company said on Wednesday that you might see features rearranged on your profile page in the coming weeks.
Icons, buttons and tabs may change.
The content on your profile [INAUDIBLE] won't.
It's apparently looking at ways you can better express yourself more easily, connect with the people you care about
[MUSIC]
Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Tech IndustryAmazonFacebookInstagram
Up Next
New report on Galaxy S10 features, bitcoin dips below $5,000
1:23
Apple slashes iPhone production orders, Instagram goes after...
1:04
Apple's Tim Cook on tech regulation, former Facebook exec speaks...
1:20
Samsung's foldable phone next year? Sony bails on E3 2019
1:14
Facebook under scrutiny, a startup aims to bring AR to contact...
1:40
Netflix tests cheap mobile plans, Pixel 3 Night Sight now live
1:10
Amazon chooses HQ2 locations, Waymo's self-driving service may...
1:06
Samsung's foldable phone may arrive in March, Lyft's rewards...
1:12
Trump probed over AT&T, Amazon; Mars Rover gets a destination