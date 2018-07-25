Your video, "Facebook launches Watch Party to binge clips with your pals"
Facebook launches Watch Party to binge clips with your pals

From The 3:59 show: Now you can waste time with your friends.
[MUSIC] Facebook finally launched Watch Party, its group watching feature that are announced on F8. Think about it like watching live videos with friends that you invite on Messenger, or just on Facebook in general. Like being on a livingroom watching Jeopardy together or football. I remember doing something similar to this before Facebook. My friends and I would just be in an AIM chatroom and watch wrestling together on Monday nights and then just chat about it there. I just feel like this is kinda like the next step on [UNKNOWN] I'm curious how many people would actually use it. Who's got time for this? Teens. [LAUGH] What? What are you talking about? They're watching a video, and they're in, like a chatroom, together? Yeah. Or are they in like a multivideo chat with all their little Teen heads in it. I'm pretty sure it's the first one, which is exactly what we're doing right now in You Tube. So. Right. I mean, But this one's where you invite your friends only, whereas ours is live and a whole bunch of people can come in. It would be like if I only wanted me, you, and Brian to watch the show together, which is kind of what our audience is already. [SOUND] I will say, to put aside the snark for a minute, everyone is trying to capture one particular scientific, psychological concept. [LAUGH] Which is the social utility of the shared experience. And people are trying to package that in different ways. And this is what we would call, A remote symetrical experience so it's happening in different places at the same time. You can have an asymetrical remote experience, it's like Words with Friends for example as something that happens at the same place but at different times. Yeah You know with different people. Mm-hm Going to a museum together is a symetrical local experience. Mm-hm

