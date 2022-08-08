Everything We Expect Samsung to Announce
Foldable Phones
Speaker 1: Samsung unpacked is back. The event is scheduled for August 10th and this year we're likely to see new foldable phones. Why? Well, first the invitation shows a galaxy Z flip foldable phone, which to be honest, isn't that much a surprise since next, the galaxy Z fold three and Z flip three were launched at last summer's unpacked event. That event was noteworthy because Samsung didn't announce a new galaxy note rest in peace galaxy note. So let's break down what to expect at Samsung's unpacked event. [00:00:30] And let's get some basics out of the way. Samsung unpacked is on Wednesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Meaning if you're watching on the west coast, it's gotta be early. I mean, our coffee shops even open that early. Oh yeah. Next the event seems like it will be virtual again, which keeps with previous Samsung unpacked events during the pandemic. The upside is, hopefully it won't be too long, but you know what I was thinking about this. Do you remember that Samsung unpacked event where Mr. Doodle showed up? Speaker 1: Yeah. We don't have time for Mr. Doodle in 2022, [00:01:00] but we do have time for Mr. Foldables. So let's talk about the galaxy Z fold four right off the bat. You don't need to be a tech insider to figure out that if last year Samsung announced the Z fold three and Z flip three, that probably at this year's event, they'll announce the Z fold four and Z flip four, four comes after three. Now don't expect many big advances with Samsung's next foldables rumor suggests that the tablet size galaxy fold for may have a new hinge and a slumber build, but the leaker jury is still out on [00:01:30] whether it will include an Spen slot like the galaxy S 22 ultra. Now I kind of hope they go the route that the iPad pro and apple pencil two did and make the Spen magnetic so that it attaches to the side of the Z fold four other rumors predict an under display camera coming to the outer display to compliment the one on the inner screen. Speaker 1: Now, just to refresh your memory last year's galaxy Z fold three debuted and under display camera on the main inside display. It works by using fewer screen elements [00:02:00] in front of the camera and translucent wiring. Think of it kind of like you're looking through a window that has blinds on it. It's also rumored that the folds four will get a Snapdragon eight plus gen one chip, which has been showing up on all kinds of phones over the past month. The eight plus processor is a newer, slightly more powerful version of the Snapdragon eight gen one chip that's found in the galaxy S 22 ultra. And in terms of price, well, that's less clear last year's galaxy Z fold three, got a nice price cut [00:02:30] to bring it down to $1,800, which is still way too expensive. For most people, analysts Ross young, who is the CEO of display supply chain consultants tweeted that Samsung ramped up production to turn out twice as many of the new foldables as last year's model, suggesting a possible price cut, but to quote my uncle Mike, uh, believe it, when I see it, Patrick, now his prediction of a price cut would also apply to the galaxy Z flip four, which let's talk about it. Speaker 1: Last year's galaxy [00:03:00] Z flip three had a slightly more approachable price starting at a thousand dollars. Now, again, that's still way too high for most people, but if Ross's prediction holds true and that price comes down even just a hundred dollars, then the galaxy Z flip four would be more in reach of people's wallets. Also consider this that Samsung is launching two of its most expensive phones during the highest economic inflation in four decades. So even if that price does come down, people still might not have a budget for either [00:03:30] foldable. Now, in terms of rumors, the makeup compact looking Z flip four could get a larger cover display, which makes it more useful for notifications and selfie photos. And hopefully the addition of third party apps and widgets. Now you might remember that the galaxy Z flip three, got a larger cover screen, replacing the small pill shaped cover display on the original Z flip and Z flip 5g and getting an even larger one could be nice, but foldable phones. Speaker 1: Aren't the only [00:04:00] things we expect it unpacked. Let's talk about the galaxy watch and galaxy buds rumors also point to a galaxy watch, five being announced. Now the next version of Samsung's premium smart watch line could get a body temperature sensor, uh, better battery life, as well as an updated design. And hopefully it also fixes a glaring issue with the galaxy. Watch four, no support for iPhones as well as better integration of where OS three Samsung could also show off galaxy buds, three successors [00:04:30] to last year's galaxy buds two, obviously until the event happens, none of this is for certain, well, maybe the foldables are since Samsung is already taking reservations for pre-orders and offering an extensive list of discounts based on different bundles. So I've talked about what we can expect at Samsung unpack, but what about what we want in the next generation of folding phones? Well, check out videos for my talent, CNET colleague, Lisa, who goes over her wishlist for both the fold four and the flip for will [00:05:00] her wishes be answered. Will the rumors be true? Will cats and dogs finally get along also subscribe for all of our Samsung unpacked coverage. But now I wanna hear from you guys, what are you hoping for at Samsung unpacked? Let me know in the comments and thank you for watching.

