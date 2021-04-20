Everything Apple announced: Upgraded iMacs, iPad Pro and AirTags

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple announced several new products available to order on April 30th. The company is bringing a rainbow of bright colors to a redesigned iMac. It's the first new iMac desktop since 2012. These all in one desktops had slimmer borders around the screen and a flat back. Packed with Apple's M1 processor and a 1080p hd camera for better video calls. It also has a matching mouse and a keyboard with touch ID. The prices start at $1299. Of course, with seven color choices, it hearkens back to the candy color IMax first unveiled in 1998. Also getting the M one ship upgrade is a new iPad Pro. There will be two sizes with the larger 12.9 inch display is brighter with 10,000 Mini LED lights and a liquid retina xDr display. There's also a new ultra wide front facing camera to keep folks in the center of a shot during a video call. It also has an option for 5g connectivity. The larger iPad Pro starts at $1,099. Apple is introducing a coin shaped tracking product called air tag to help you find items that may get lost. Attach the $29, air tag coin to your Keiser backpack and use the find my app. To track it down pre orders begin Friday. Apple also made changes to its credit card program updated the Apple TV 4k with a redesigned remote control and it now sells the iPhone 12 in purple. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET [SOUND]

