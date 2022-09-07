Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Far Out' Event 11:46 Watch Now

Everything Apple Announced at Its 'Far Out' Event

Sep 7, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: Today, we're here to talk about three products that have become essential in our lives. iPhone AirPods, and apple watch Speaker 2: Our pro models feature beautiful and strong surgical grade stainless steel together with our industry. Leading durability features, including ceramic shield and water resistance. They come in four gorgeous colors, a new space, black, silver, gold, and this all new deep purple Speaker 3: We're calling it. The dynamic island [00:00:30] we've designed this new space to be highly adaptive, so it can fluidly expand into different shapes using uniquely crafted animations and transitions. So now when you receive an alert, the dynamic island expands to notify you. Our ambition is to clearly convey the information and present content and controls without distracting from the app you're in this works across the entire system for things like confirming your AirPods are connected, muting, or starting [00:01:00] a charge. Speaker 2: IPhone 14 pro has a stunning new display with pro features. This is the most advanced display we've ever shipped. iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max come in two great sizes. Now with even thinner borders, more active area and the dynamic island, it is also brighter. The new display provides peak HCR brightness of 1600 knits bringing iPhone to the same level as the pro display. XDR. This [00:01:30] is the perfect time to introduce always on display. It's easy to see the time and other important information without raising your iPhone or tapping the display. This keeps essential information available for the moments where all you need is just a glance. This is made possible by a number of new technologies that make the display incredibly power efficient. This display can operate at a refresh rate as low as one hurts with a new low power mode. Speaker 2: And we further improved our LTPO technology, [00:02:00] allowing the display to intelligently dim the entire lock screen, the dynamic island, and always on display. Introduce new ways to experience iPhone powered by the a 16 chip with the new 48 megapixel main camera, beautiful new finishes, crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite. This is the best iPhone we've ever created. Even with these groundbreaking features. iPhone 14 pro still starts at nine ninety nine, [00:02:30] an iPhone 14 pro max at ten ninety nine with storage options up to one terabyte. We also have fantastic offers from apple and our carrier partners, including up to a thousand dollars off in the us. When you trade in a qualifying iPhone, you can, pre-order both models on September 9th and they'll be available on September 16th. Speaker 4: The popular 6.1 inch size of iPhone 14 is joined by the new larger 6.7 inch size of iPhone [00:03:00] 14. Plus with a larger display, you can enjoy more content when browsing the web. You can see more text or larger text. It looks great with the incredible features of iOS 16, like the new lock screen and iCloud shared photo library. You can even get more workout details in the fitness app with the new enhanced workout summary, with a larger display, you have more area to watch your favorite show or play your most intense game. iPhone [00:03:30] 14 also has an updated internal design that improves thermal performance, which is great for staying in the action longer. Both models have the gorgeous super retina XDR display with Ola technology that supports 1200 knits peak HDR brightness, 2 million to one contrast ratio and Doby vision. iPhone 14 is designed to last so you can count on it to be there for you. Both models have ceramic [00:04:00] shield tougher than any smartphone, glass, aerospace, grade aluminum and water and dust resistance. They come in five gorgeous colors, midnight Starlight, a great new shade of blue, a strikingly elegant purple and a truly eyecatching product. Red Speaker 5: IPhone 14 has a new, true depth camera. It has a faster F 1.9 aperture for a 38% improvement in lowlight capture for photos and video. [00:04:30] The new front camera has auto focus for the first time. So it can focus clearly at multiple distances together with true depth capabilities. The new front camera now has a hybrid system that can focus faster even in low light. So you'll get better selfies group shots can be in focus from farther away and you'll be able to show off great detail up close Speaker 6: At the heart of air pods pro is our brand new H two chip providing an incredible upgrade to performance [00:05:00] from H one with high bandwidth connectivity to unlock breakthrough audio experiences that only apple Silicon can deliver with iOS 16. You can use the trued up camera on iPhone to create a personal profile for S spatial audio, because the way we all perceive sound is unique based on the size and shape of our head and ears. Personalized spatial audio will deliver the most immersive listening experience by precisely [00:05:30] placing sounds and space that are tuned just for you. Another feature, our users love is active noise cancellation, which has been a game changer. It reduces unwanted noise. So you can better hear your favorite song while on the go to create a next generation experience. H two delivers advanced computational audio previously, unable to run on a device of this size. Speaker 6: This [00:06:00] combined with optimizing the placement of the acoustic vent and microphones now enables up to double the amount of noise canceled over the original AirPods pro delivering even greater focus. When you want to be immersed in the moment, the four sensor on AirPods pro brought the capability to play or pause media and answer calls to keep you in the moment today, we're taking that convenience even further by introducing touch [00:06:30] control, which adds a capacity sensing layer. So you can adjust volume with a light swipe up or down. The new AirPods pro with H two are not only more powerful. They are far more power efficient delivering even longer battery life. Now you will have up to six hours of listening time from a single charge, which is a 33% increase over the original AirPods pro. And with the charging case, you will have up to [00:07:00] 30 hours of total listening time, which is an increase of six hours. Speaker 6: The charging case is also core to the convenience of AirPods pro today. Find my can help you locate AirPods pro because each headphone can individually play a sound with the new AirPods pro. If you happen to misplace the charging case, precision finding will help you navigate directly to it. With U one technology. We have also added [00:07:30] a speaker to the bottom of the case to help you find it by playing louder tones. And the speaker will indicate pairing low battery. And when charging has started, the new AirPods pro are available for $249. And you can order on September 9th, they're available on September 23rd with free engraving. Speaker 7: This is apple watch ultra a completely new design re-imagined with extraordinary new capabilities that expand the ways you can use apple [00:08:00] watch. Every detail has been engineered to create the most rugged and capable apple watch ever. It starts with a case made from aerospace grade titanium that strikes the perfect balance of weight durability and corrosion resistance. The titanium case extends up to surround the flat Sapphire front crystal, protecting it from edge impacts that can occur during extreme activities. And at the center of the 49 millimeter case is our biggest brightest display ever in apple watch, [00:08:30] making it easier to read in the harshest sunlight. We also added a new button, the action button in high contrast, international orange it's customizable and gives users quick physical control for a range of functions. The digital crown has a larger diameter in coor grooves, and the side button stands proud of the case, both designed to be used while wearing gloves and the audio system excels. Speaker 7: When you're out in the elements, we added [00:09:00] a second speaker for increased volume, three strategically placed microphones in advanced software, help ensure voice clarity on calls. Even in windy conditions. All models of apple watch ultra will be 7 99. You can order it today and it will be available starting on September 23rd. This is the new apple watch series eight. It has all the things you love about apple watch. Plus even more series eight is [00:09:30] beautifully designed, packed with the most advanced sensors and technology. It features a big brilliant, always on display with narrow borders that push the screen right to the edge, detailed watch faces like the new lunar astronomy, metropolitan and modular look stunning. And it's so bright that text and complications are easy to read. Even when your wrist is down, Speaker 8: Utilizing the new temperature sensor in apple watch series eight, you can now receive [00:10:00] a retrospective estimate of when you ovulated series eight has a unique two sensor design. There's one temperature sensor on the back, crystal near your skin. And another, just under the display. This design improves accuracy by reducing bias from the outside environment, Speaker 9: In order to detect the unique forces of a car crash. We developed two new motion sensors for series eight. It improved three axis gyroscope and a high G force accelerometer. The [00:10:30] new accelerometer is capable of measuring up to 256 GS allowing it to detect the extreme impacts of a crash. And it samples motion four times faster at over 3000 times a second. So can sense the precise moment of impact with these new technologies. We built an advanced sensor fusion algorithm to deliver accurate crash detection. Speaker 10: We're introducing low power mode, which can give you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge, [00:11:00] low power mode maintains many of the core features of apple watch like activity tracking and fall detection while temporarily disabling other features like always on display and auto workout detection, providing maximum battery savings with the least impact to the user experience. Apple watch series eight will start at 3 99 for GPS and 4 99 for cellular. And with the purchase of any new apple watch, you'll also get three months [00:11:30] of fitness plus free. Speaker 1: I'm proud of all the teams at hard work that went into making today's announcements possible. And I'm excited to see all of the amazing things you'll do with these new products. Thank you for joining us. Have a great day.