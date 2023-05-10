Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023 11:28 Watch Now

Everything Announced at Google I/O 2023

May 10, 2023 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: Introducing Google Pixel Fold Speaker 2: <laugh>. Speaker 1: It combines tensor, g2, Android innovation and AI for an incredible phone that unfolds into an incredible compact tablet. It's the only foldable engineered by Google to adapt to how you want to use it with a familiar [00:00:30] front display that works great when it's folded. And when it's unfolded. It's our thinnest phone yet and the thinnest foldable on the market. Speaker 1: Now to get there, we had to pack a flagship level phone into nearly half the thickness, which meant completely redesigning components like the telephoto lens and the battery and a lot more. So it can [00:01:00] fold up and it can fit in your pocket and retain that familiar smartphone silhouette when it's in your hand. But pixel fold has three times the screen space of a normal phone. You unfold it and you're treated to an expansive 7.6 inch display that opens flat with a custom 180 degree fluid friction hinge. So you're getting the best of both worlds. It's a powerful smartphone when it's convenient and an immersive tablet [00:01:30] when you need one. Now there there's so many experiences that feel even more natural with the pixel fold. One is the dual screen interpreter mode. Your pixel fold. Your pixel fold can use both displays. Both displays to provide a live translation to you and the person you're talking to. So it's really easy to connect across [00:02:00] languages. You can pre-order pixel fold starting today, and it'll ship next month, and you'll get the most out of our first ultra premium foldable by pairing it with pixel watch. So when you pre-order pixel fold, you'll also get a pixel watch on us. Today Speaker 1: We're completely [00:02:30] upgrading everything you love about our Aeries with the gorgeous new pixel seven A, like all pixel seven series devices. Pixel seven A is powered by our flagship Google Tensor G2 Chip, and it's paired with eight gigabytes of ram, which ensures pixel seven A delivers best in class performance and intelligence, and you're gonna love [00:03:00] the camera. The seven A takes the crown from six A as the highest rated camera in its class, with the biggest upgrade ever to our A series camera hardware, including a 72% bigger main camera sensor. Pixel seven A is available today, starting at 4 99. It's an un, it's an unbeatable combination of design, [00:03:30] performance and photography all at a great value. Speaker 3: Pixel Tablet is the only tablet engineered by Google and designed specifically to be helpful in your hand and in the place they are used the most. The home, a beautiful 11 inch high resolution display, but crisp audio from the four built-in speakers, a premium aluminum enclosure with a nano of coating that feels great in the hand and is cool [00:04:00] to the touch. The world's best Android experience on the tablet powered by Google Tensor G2 for long-lasting battery life and cutting edge personal ai. For example, with Teng two, we optimize the pixel camera specifically for video calling. Tablets are fantastic video calling devices and with Pixel tablet you are always in frame, in focus and looking your best. But we saw the [00:04:30] opportunity to make the tablet even more helpful in the home. So we engineered a first that's kind charging Speaker Doc. Speaker 2: Woo. Speaker 3: It gives the tablet a home and now you never have to worry about being charged. Pixel tablet is always ready to help 24 7. The new Pixel tablet comes in three colors. It is available for pre-order today [00:05:00] and shifts next month starting at just 4 99. And the best part, every pixel tablet comes bundled with the 1 29 charging speaker doc for free. <laugh>. Speaker 4: As AI continues to improve rapidly, we are focused on giving helpful features to our users. And starting today, [00:05:30] we are giving you a new way to preview some of the experiences across workspace and other products. It's called Labs. I say new, but Google has a long history of bringing labs and you know, we've made it available throughout our, uh, history as well. You can check it out at google.com/labs. We are taking the next step in Gmail with Help Me Ride. Let's say you got [00:06:00] this email that your flight was canceled, the airline has sent a voucher, but what you really want is a full refund. You could reply and use Help Me Ride. Just type in the prompt of what you want and email to ask for a full refund. Hit create and a full draft appears. As you can see, it conveniently pulled in flight details from the previous email and it looks pretty close to what you want to send. Speaker 4: Google [00:06:30] Maps provides 20 billion kilometers of directions every day. That's a lot of trips. Imagine if you could see your whole trip in advance with immersive view for routes. Now you can, whether you are walking, cycling, or driving. Let me show you what I mean. Say I'm in New York City and I want to go on a bike ride, click on immersive view for routes, and it's an entirely new way to look at my journey. I can zoom in [00:07:00] to get an incredible bird's eye view of the ride. And, and as we turn, we get onto a great bike path. Speaker 4: Magic Eraser launched first on Pixel uses AI powered computational photography to remove unwanted distractions and, and later this year using a combination of semantic understanding [00:07:30] and generative ai, you can do much more with a new experience called Magic Editor. Let's have a look. This is a great photo, but as a parent, you always want your kid at the center of it all and it looks like the balloons got cut off in this one, so you can go ahead and reposition the birthday Boy. Magic Editor automatically recreates parts of the bench and balloons that were not captured in the original shot. Speaker 5: [00:08:00] We launched Bard as a limited access experiment on a lightweight, large language model to get feedback and iterate. And so I'm excited to announce that tools are coming to Bard. People love Google Lens, and in the coming months, we're bringing in the powers of lens to Bard. So if you're looking to have some fun with your fur babies, you might upload an image and ask Bard to write a funny caption about these two alenza text that this is a photo of a goofy German [00:08:30] shepherd and a golden retriever. And then Bard uses that to create some funny captions. With Adobe Firefly, you'll be able to generate completely new images from your imagination, right in Bard. Now let's say I'm planning a birthday party for my seven year old who loves unicorns. I want a fun image to send out with the invitations, make an image of a unicorn and a cake at a kid's party. [00:09:00] Okay, now Bard is working with Firefly to bring what I imagined to life. Speaker 6: Say you run a fashion boutique and need to hire a textile designer to get started, you enter just a few words as a prompt senior level job description for textile designer Docs will take that prompt, send it to our Palm two based model, and let's see what I got back. Not bad, which is seven words. The model came back with [00:09:30] a good starting point, written out really nicely for me. Let's pick one of the slides and use the poem on there As a prompt for image generation. Mom loves her pizza, cheesy and true. While dad's favorite treat is a warm pot of fondue. Let's hit create and see what it comes up with. So we generate about six to eight images so that you have the ability to choose and refine. Starting next month, trusted testers will be able to try this and six [00:10:00] more generative AI features across workspace. And later this year, all of this will be generally available to business in consumer workspace users via a new service called Duet AI for workspace. Speaker 7: In the coming months, we're adding two new ways for people to evaluate images. First, without about this image tool in Google search, you'll be able to see important information such as [00:10:30] when and where similar images may have first appeared, where else the image has been seen online, including news, fact checking and social sites. All this providing you with helpful context to determine if it's reliable later this year. You'll also be able to use it if you search for an image or screenshot using Google Lens or when you're on websites in Chrome. As we begin to roll out the generative image capabilities, [00:11:00] like Sunda mentioned, we will ensure that every one of our AI generated images has metadata, a markup in the original file. To give you context, if you come across it outside of our platforms, not only that, creators and publishers will be able to add similar metadata. So you'll be able to see a label in images in Google search marking them as AI generated.