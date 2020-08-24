Epic Games and Wordpress address Apple concerns, DC FanDome trailers release
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Epic Games escalated its fortnight legal battle with Apple over the weekend accusing the iPhone maker of posing an unfair threat to the game developer community.
The charge appearing in a filing submitted Sunday in a northern California federal court.
Sent us on Apple's threat to ban unreal engine code it offers to outside game developers to help them make apps of their own.
Apple has yet to respond to the Sunday filing but responded to the lawsuit itself on Friday by saying its actions are authorized by contracts and assertion that Epic disagrees with With
In other Apple news, it seems the concerns raised by WordPress last week aren't as bad as first thought, with Apple confirming that the website building giant doesn't have to include in app purchases in order to remain on the App Store.
Apple said in a statement on Saturday Since the developer removed the display of this service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in app purchases.
We've informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused.
This comes off to Apple had first taken issue at the WordPress app originally featuring a payment plan section, but not offering in app payments.
Thus violating AppStore rules all developers must follow.
And finally over the weekend, DC fan dome unveiled a whole host of brand new trailers for upcoming films and TV shows from the DC.
A universe from the HBO max trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League cut to the reveal of Kristen week's Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 to even a glimpse at Rock steadies upcoming video game Suicide Squad kill the Justice League.
Other notable trailers included a peek at Robert Pattinson, the Batman and a colossal character revealed trailer for James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad
