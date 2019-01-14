Tech Today

Elon Musk announces SpaceX layoffs, government shutdown hits website security

Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has announced plans to layoff 10% of the company's 6000 employee workforce. Saying SpaceX needs to become a leaner company. In a statement on Friday, Musk said the company was facing extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead. And, as a result, it must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of it's team. [MUSIC] The US Federal Government shutdown is now affecting security on government websites according to UK based web security company Netcraft. In a blog post, Netcraft researcher Paul Mutton said the shutdown had led to expired security certificates on a number of government sites. As a result, Netcraft says the shutdown, which is now the longest in US government history, could result in opportunities to undermine the security of all US citizens. [MUSIC] And finally, Apple's home pod is launching in China. According to an Apple press release cited by 9To5Mac, the smart speaker is set to officially go on sale in mainland China and Hong Kong on Friday for roughly 413 US dollars. The launch gives Apple's HomePod a boost over rival smart speakers from Amazon's Echo family, which are not officially available for sale in China. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting at cnet.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustrySecurityElon MuskHackingSpaceX

