Ecobee's new thermostat is part Alexa speaker

[BLANK_AUDIO] At a glance there really isn't much that's different about this EOB thermostat. This is the $249 EOB smart thermostat with voice control. It looks a lot like past EOB models and it has very similar functionality to the EOB before. It has a built-in Amazon echo speaker, a remote temperature sensor, and basically the same related up. It even has a power extender kit if you don't happen to have a C wire. But when you look closer, there's actually a lot that sets this model apart. The new ecobee smart thermostat has a glass finish rather than the previous plastic finish. It has built-in digital microphones rather the old analog ones. It has improved speaker quality with better specs than ever before and it supports both 2.4 and 5 gigahertz Wi-Fi frequency bands. The biggest change is the digital microphones. This allows for Amazon's Echo spatial perception features so that if you have multiple echo speakers only the closest one will respond. This thermostat works with Syria and Google. System as well but that functionality isn't actually built into this thermostat so you'll need a separate speaker. Definitely don't run out and buy this thing if you already have an eco before because they really are similar. However, this new model is an improvement over its predecessor that's worth considering if you want a high end smart thermostat with a built in voice assistant. [MUSIC]
