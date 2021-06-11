E3 2021 Preview: Xbox, Nintendo, Bethesda and more
Tech Industry
It's the most wonderful time of the year if you love video games E3 2021 is upon us my friends and an avalanche of delicious game announcements and trailers are coming along with it.
Let's break down the must watch events games to look for and possible surprises.
E three starts on Saturday June 12th and runs over the weekend through Tuesday June 15.
On some quick house keeping ,all of the times I'm about to mention will be pacific time and this video won't cover every single online event happening over the course of the show.
Otherwise it would have been an hour long.
Nobody wants that.
Also, you won't be finding any Sony information here like previous e threes.
Sony appears to have opted out of this year show.
So if you're hoping for PlayStation five game announcements and news, more than likely have to get it from third party developers showing off their projects.
Okay, let's dive into some highlights and talk about possible announced On day one Saturday, June 12, you've got Ubisoft kicking things off at noon and gearbox at 2pm.
You can expect Ubisoft to offer news on expansion slash DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the division and Rainbow Six quarantine parasites Wow.
They really named it parasite after scrapping quarantine, likes Extraction, Extraction Rainbow Six extraction is the official name now a lot better.
Far Cry six should get a robust information dump including a release date
This might finally be the year Splinter Cell returns d3.
There was some scene deleted image leaks that appear to show off a multiplayer game that ropes together all of Ubisoft Tom Clancy franchises The division splinter cell and ghost recon super interesting stuff, especially if it's a free to play competitor to games like call of duty war zone, and apex legends as for any extras.
Well, Ubisoft is working on an open-world star wars game, so it would be a very pleasant surprise, indeed.
See, hear more about that.
As for gearbox, it seems like their event will mostly focus on the Borderlands movie that's currently in production.
The Twitter account for the film has been posting silhouettes of all the actors.
So I'm guessing we'll finally get official looks at each of them in their full costumes and makeup.
And maybe a teaser trailer for lucky.
There's also the matter of that new adventure game from gearbox and 2K.
And depending on what time you're watching this video, it might already be announced.
So expect those two items to be the main focus of gearboxes stream on Saturday.
Then things really start getting spicy on Sunday with the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase at 10am and Square Enix shortly afternoon.
Where do I even begin with Xbox, Bethesda.
This is the 20th anniversary of Xbox.
The presentation is going to be a whopping, 90 minutes of gaming goodness.
And I assume they're going to lead off with a big fat demo of Halo infinite.
The Xbox team did mention holiday releases, so I'm guessing we'll get an official release date for Halo and other games like Psychonauts two.
Now, even though Psychonauts two is not an Xbox exclusive Double Fine is a Microsoft Game Studio now.
Now, on the Bethesda Frontier don't forget they're also owned by Microsoft.
It's gonna be Starfield.
The invite seems like a nod to the logo.
It was originally announced in 2018.
So it is time to see some real gameplay now that the Xbox series is out in the wild.
I'm guessing this is the go big game for Bethesda this year, regardless of whatever else they might announce.
Now, maybe we get a big arcane announcement.
Maybe there is a rumor.
They're making some Immersive vampire themed fantasy game that's codenamed omen.
So, who knows?
Square Enix confirmed the presence of babylons fall Life is Strange true colors and Marvel's Avengers I'm hoping they talk a lot about Final Fantasy 16, which was announced last year during a PS 5 games showcase in September.
This will probably be one of the higher profile PS 5 titles at E3 from a non Sony studio.
So fingers crossed Square Enix gives fans what they want to Which is lots of new details and maybe even a release window.
I'm thinking holiday 2022 but I could be completely wrong here.
Square Enix will also have just dropped Final Fantasy seven remake integrate, so it's possible they'll be ready to talk about the next installment of FF seven remake.
But it also might be a little bit too soon.
Monday.
Looks like it's gonna take some interesting turns with take to at 10:15 A.M. Capcom at 2:30 and razor.
300 Take 2 is the parent company of Rockstar Games so we'll probably get some details and gameplay footage of Grand Theft Auto V on next-gen Which is scheduled to drop in November.
Cap coms presentation is only 30 minutes long and looks like it will focus on four games.
The great days attorney Chronicles Monster Hunter rise Monster Hunter stories to and Resident Evil village lady de mer trust You're my favorite.
There might be more announcements but these four games are going to be the main draw for their E3 event this year.
Now, razor on the other hand says it's online.
Event is a keynote, a keynote and based on previous experience with them at CES.
Honestly, who knows what to expect?
They might unveil something completely bananas, like the concept device facemask they dropped at CES back in January or they might just be like, hey guys, here's some cool PC peripherals that you might like.
It has RGB in it.
Thanks.
Bye bye.
They're really unpredictable, which is why I think you should not miss their presentation.
And finally on Tuesday, you've got a Nintendo Direct starting at 9am and then Bandai Namco at 225.
Nintendo says it's going to be games only.
So don't expect any kind of switch pro or new switch.
But they do have a couple of bear games that have already been announced that will likely get some screen time Breath of the Wild 2 and Splatoon 3. We do know Metroid Prime 4 is in development, but retro games just took over that title two years ago.
So they still might not be ready to show us
Anything, especially if they started over completely from scratch.
Bayonetta three is also happening.
God remember that announcement video way back in 2017 And it's been really quiet on that front for a long time.
Super Smash Brothers ultimate still has one fighter left to reveal for the season pass so we'll probably hear who that is at this direct.
But for me there are two words, two words, I'm personally hoping to hear This year since it still doesn't have a new installment built exclusively for the switch.
And those two words are Mario Kart.
Yes, I need a new Mario Kart game.
We all do.
Turn Turning our gaze to Bandai Namco.
They just made a huge splash with a new Elden Ring trailer and release date after the initial announcement in 2019 from Software went for radio silent in 2020, people were desperate.
The trailer was great for eager fans but they need more Elden Ring information And this showcase would be the perfect place to give it also not for nothing but every year this is where I insert my personal plea for next-gen Katamari game, please give it to me.
I am Thanking you, Bandai Namco, I am literally begging.
Speaking of games we wanna see I asked gamers here at CNET and across our parent company red ventures to tell me what they're hoping to hear about, at this year's show.
Take it away colleagues.
Knights of the Old Republic
Updates on Breath of the Wild II and the official announcement.
The switch pro>> all the new games come in a game pass
the next Mass Effect game.
I'm really hoping to see some elden ring the new Nintendo Switch.
I accept nothing but Grand Theft Auto six Come on Rock star.
Hmm.
All excellent choices except you Logan we all know rock star isn't going to announce Grand Theft Auto six because they hate us but maybe just maybe they'll realize the love.
They have in their hearts and announced that GT6 is in fact in development.
Just to keep us going, I'll be watching all of you 320 21 right alongside you.
Until next time, I'm Ashley scabbia.
Be good humans
