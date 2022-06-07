Dyson's New Mini Cordless Vacuum Ditches Trigger 5:27 Watch Now

Jun 7 2022 Vacuum Cleaners

Speaker 1: I'm at the Dyson store in New York city, getting a sneak peek at some of Dyson's new cleaning toys, slimmer designs, new buttons, new accessories. Let's check it out. Dyson is boosting its lineup of cordless vacuums with some upgrades. And today they scale down all their best tech into a new model. This is the Dyson V12 detect slim. Speaker 1: You have a smaller canister. The whole thing weighs under [00:00:30] five pounds. Uh, now there is a button. So if you're someone who didn't really like having to hold the trigger down all the time, uh, now you can avoid the trigger and get this as an option. It just has a big old red on and off button. Now with this smaller model comes all the latest tech tricks. There's a screen on top that shows you the details of how much dirt you're picking up and the size of the particles. It's also got a timer for the battery life, and most importantly, it has laser beams. Now this green [00:01:00] light is gonna help you better see the dust and particles on the floor. If you have hardwood or tile, all right, we're gonna, we're gonna demonstrate by sprinkling a little, a little dirt, a little sugar. This is exactly how messes in your home happened. Delicately with a light sprinkle Speaker 2: And the Speaker 1: Motor slows down when it knows and Speaker 2: Detects that Speaker 1: There's not as much Speaker 2: Mess on the floor and speeds up when it can [00:01:30] tell that I have a lot of particles, Speaker 1: The laser is cool, but of course there's more to this than the laser. There is another attachment for carpets. It has a detangling brush bar, and it's supposed to be better at stopping hair from getting twisted into the roller. So now Dyson has three cordless vacuums that offer these new laser lights and suction smarts. There's the V12, the detect slim as well as last year's Dyson V 15. [00:02:00] And if you need to go bigger, there's the Dyson outsized. Plus the price for the V12. The detect slim starts at $649, but that's only $100 cheaper than the flagship V 15, which is $749. So you're gonna get some slim savings for picking the slim model. And that's not gonna make sense for every home, but like Goldilocks Dyson does make their coreless models in [00:02:30] many forms and maybe a smaller model with this button instead of the trigger could feel more right for your needs. Speaker 1: Then again, if you have a carpet at home with a lot to clean up, I would not steer you toward the slim. Some of Dyson's older models are also getting their own refreshes. So you don't need to spend top dollar for laser lights and detailed screens to still get an improved experience. The Dyson V8 was originally released in 2016 and it's currently the entry [00:03:00] level cordless vac model. It costs $450 and anyone who buys it now is getting that new detangling brush roller that's in the detect series. This new cleaner head is also coming to the V 10, the V 11 and the V 12 Dyson put a lot of focus on pet hair. Later this year, it's gonna release the pet grooming kit for $70. It's a vacuum brush for your dog. You just brush the dog's hair bit. The bristles are stiff, but flexible. [00:03:30] And then when you're ready, you press a button to suck up all the hair and allergens. So if you already have a cordless vacuum, you would just pop it in. Speaker 1: And it has a pretty good range of extension. What I liked about it was that if you have a pet that will get spooked, if this is on while you're brushing them, uh, we got a demonstration that showed you could just brush them and then turn your vacuum on to, uh, [00:04:00] take all that hair and D dander out and then go again. All in all you could say, it's a little bit easier than having to clean your dog. Brush bristles out manually. Dyson also has some other accessories coming in the fall, including a scratch free dusting brush. And there's an awkward gap tool, which twists 22 degrees to get hard, to reach places without losing too much suction bundled together. Both of these tools cost $75. Now, I don't know how many awkward gaps [00:04:30] you need to be clean to be worth this, but Dyson does always have plenty of accessories, including a new cork screw brush roller to help better pick up pet hair on couches without tangling up. Speaker 1: And it's also helpful when cleaning up after parties with giant yellow ribbons as seen in this demonstration video, this presentation was interesting. We learned a lot about how Dyson really focuses on dust. They have a lot of science and research that goes into all the gross stuff that [00:05:00] you pick up. In fact, it gross me out so much that now I feel like I'm compelled to, um, vacuum my mattress. Uh didn't know. That was a thing you're supposed to do, but yeah, totally gonna start doing that now. All right. They're breaking down the presentation. It's time for me to go. We'll have more answers for you later when we get to fully review and test these models. In the meantime, hit me up in the comments with your questions. Thanks for watching.