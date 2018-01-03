CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
CES 2018
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Holiday Gift Guide
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Double-dip on your cashback credit card"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
Double-dip on your cashback credit card
A simple guide to saving money on nearly everything you buy online
1:40
/
January 3, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Double-dip on your cashback credit card.
Coming up next
Spot fake Amazon reviews in a flash
Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash
5 tips for your new Amazon Echo
How to clean your gas cooktop
5 ways to make your home smell like Christmas
7 fun ways to use Alexa this Christmas
How to use an iPad in the kitchen
How to enable Alexa notifications
How to fall asleep to a voice-activated sunset
7 cool Alexa devices not made by Amazon
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Spot fake Amazon reviews in a flash
1:55
January 3, 2018
Is that 5-star rating legit? Here's how to find out for sure
Play video
Tech predictions for 2018
1:36
January 2, 2018
It's a new year. Here's what we think could happen over the next 12 months.
Play video
How tech can help you keep resolutions
1:20
January 1, 2018
There's a wealth of apps and sites that can help you lose weight or learn something new in 2018.
Play video
The tech stories that shaped 2017
1:35
December 30, 2017
Some of the biggest stories this year had the world talking about cybersecurity breaches, fake news, Uber's chaos and Apple's iPhone...
Play video
Don't let technology run your life
1:04
December 29, 2017
Here are three things you can do to limit screen time and minimize the effects of technology on your health and social life.
Play video
The buzz before CES 2018
2:01
December 29, 2017
The big consumer electronics show kicks off on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. Here's a rundown of trends to watch for at CES 2018.
Play video
The best games of the year
1:08
December 28, 2017
Today's headlines include some of our picks for the very best games of 2017.
Play video
Worst Apple moments in 2017
5:43
December 27, 2017
Does the iPhone X make this list? Apple had its fair share of not-great moments, from the HomePod delay to iOS 11, but which one was...
Play video