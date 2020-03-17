Doom Eternal (review): Hell on steroids

[SOUND]
[UNKNOWN]
I'm practicing self isolation in the comfort of my living room but that might actually work out for you because I got to review Doom Eternal this weekend and I am here to tell you what is great [UNKNOWN] That's so great about his newest installment in the doom franchise.
Let's go.
[SOUND] Number one, expansion of locations.
So Doom 2016 was amazing, some would argue a perfect game.
I know.
That's what I think about it.
But I think that the locations got a little bit repetitive That is not the case in Due Maternal.
Even though hell is everywhere, all around you, all the time, you're going to different places, you're seeing different things.
I really particularly love a couple of different locations, including the Fortress of Doom.
The Doom Slayer's home base which just so happens to be a giant castle that's Gothic, floating in space near our blown up moon.
So that is really, really fun, and I also love all of the variety You have places you can go.
On the flip side of that, I wish that the demons actually had a little bit more variety to go with those locations.
So maybe each demon depending on location you're in, would have maybe a special ability or a specific type of damage that they did.
But ultimately, it's not the end of the world.
At least not for us because Doom maternal it totally was the end of the world and there are demons everywhere.
Overall really, really cool love the expansion of locations A plus plus, maybe not so much the non expansion of demons.
[MUSIC]
Second thing that's great about Doom maternal is the expansion of abilities.
So, Doom 2016 had the double jump and that was amazing.
But Doom eternal expands on that and adds a dash that you can use either on the ground or in air, Monkey Bar swimming, and also climbing.
So, there are some really awesome spots in each level where you get to sort of breathe And you have to figure out either a platforming or a puzzle challenge.
So I thought that was a really great way for them to break up the levels.
It didn't feel like combat all the time, which is Yes I know it's Doom, and you wanna just be shooting demons all over the place but, but it was actually really great to be able to just take a breather, and do some platforming.
You know what I'm saying?
Unfortunately, on the worst side of that, some of the platforming or puzzles are really really tricky to pull off and that can lead to a little bit of frustration.
I am a lifetime platformer gamer.
I love platformers, I love tricky puzzles, I love tough jumps.
I love all that stuff.
But in Doom eternal, it is really difficult in a couple of places to sort of figure out where you're going, how to stick the landing, how to turn yourself how to get on that Monkey Bar.
Some of the monkey bars are moving on and that can be really frustrating for somebody who is not great at platforming.
And that might be a source of, you know, tension for you, as you're playing the game.
Just want to get out there and you just want to shoot those demons, you want to rip out their eyeballs, and you got to figure out this puzzle so that might be a thing.
That bothers you, and doom eternal wasn't a super big problem for me.
But there were a couple of puzzles where I wanted to throw my controller just throw it.
So a thumbs up to the fact that we have all these cool new abilities and some breathing room in between all the combat areas in each level.
Maybe a thumbs down to the fact that some other stuff can be a little Little bit frustrating to complete.
And lastly, my ultimate best favourite thing about Doom eternal is the coordination of skills that you have available to you.
But once again it has expanded on abilities that you have, and in combat, have the ability to do a blood punch.
Which is an ability that you build up by doing glory kills all love and doom.
And then you also have the ability to do a flame belch which drops little pieces of armor as you start shooting demons, and it's really, really helpful when you're in a pinch, but The best part about those abilities is combining them all together to create a Voltron if you will, of doom, Carnage and it is so much fun to be able to run into a battle.
start firing all the guns are amazing.
By the way.
Start firing at whatever demon it is that you're facing or demons.
It's usually, you know, a whole bunch of demons, demons, demons, demons everywhere.
But it's really cool to be able to combine all your skills and be like, okay, I'm going to flame belts to these guys.
I'm going to get the armor out of there.
I'm going to get some glory kills and we'll build up that blood punch and then I'm going to punch everything and then the blood punch is going to send out a shockwave.
And it's gonna kill everything in the vicinity.
My god, it's so much fun.
It is just as fast paced as Doom 2016 if not more so because you have that jash.
It is awesome to be unable to unlock abilities and skills that sort of again Enhance that coordination of abilities during combat.
It is awesome.
It is exactly what we love about Doom 2016 only ratcheted up to 1000 if you thought that wasn't possible, it is my friends.
And really truly the only worst thing about Doom eternal is unfortunately, the campaign has to end.
Which is a bummer, but there's online battle mode.
And I'm sure I'm going to be checking that out nonstop for the next few weeks, as I am currently on self isolation, so that is my doom eternal review.
Or my thoughts about the game.
I haven't quite finished the game yet.
I think I sort of have enough of an idea.
I'm getting close to the end.
I know what the game is so I feel qualified enough to tell you what's great and what's not great about it.
I am really looking forward to you guys checking out Doom eternal.
If this is your jam, you are absolutely going to love it.
If you love to do 24.
16.
You are absolutely gonna love it.
I know I did.
Please feel free to tell me your thoughts.
Tell me what you're looking forward to and do maternal.
Is it not your cup of tea?
Are you an animal crossing person?
Guys, we know Isabel is gonna be playing Doom eternal.
We know.
We know.
Isabel, I'll see you in hell.
