Did the AirTags survive our durability test?

[MUSIC]
So I've just got my hands on a set of Apple Airtags.
Let's find out how tough they really are.
[MUSIC]
Now these little trackers are designed to go on everything from your case to even getting thrown in a bag or a backpack.
And as a result, it seems like they should be able to withstand some pretty rough treatment.
So I've come up with three scenarios that I think are kind of represented.
Tentative, of what might happen in the real world, when you're using the air tags.
So let's head to the testing laboratory.
No, it's just my house.
I mean he too long.
[MUSIC]
I don't know about you, but every time I do a lot of laundry I always seem to leave something in the pocket.
So, for this test.
I'm gonna see what happens when I throw an [UNKNOWN] in with my regular cold load of laundry, and it's gonna be in the pocket of something.
So let's try it.
Detergent and clothes, [UNKNOWN] in the pocket cuz I just accidentally left in there.
[MUSIC]
Alright I'm genuinely interested in seeing what happens.
Now Apple rates the AirTag for IPA, which means it can withstand one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
But this one is gonna be interesting because it's detergent has a lot of other stuff going on.
Don't forget this is all super unscientific and really, really just for fun.
All right.
I'll see you in 54 minutes.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
Okay, it's about 12 minutes left to go on the washing cycle and I just wanted to see what was happening.
It looks like it's saying it's with me so it's connected.
Let's see if I can play a sound connecting that's a good time actually playing the sound I can hear it.
I don't know if this microphone can pick it up.
And I'm just gonna keep playing it and see if you can hear it over the sound of the water, but trust me it's playing.
[MUSIC]
What a sweet song I it makes me feel so happy, every time we do a lot of laundry and, I hate doing laundry, so, it's kind of nice.
Alright, let's open this up and see if the air tag has survived and honestly, I have no idea where it's gonna be in this big pile.
Let's see if I can take a look.
It's lonely little air tag, just sitting in the back, That's pretty cool.
All right.
Let's take it out and see how it looks.
A little scuffed but nothing too major.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
It's working, I can hear the sound sounds, I'm pretty loud to exactly the same as before.
And let me just put it in the pile of laundry just to make sure that I can actually find it.
With the nearby finding you web.
Okay, it's definitely found it two feet.
Yep, there we go nearby.
Yep.
And it's vibrating to everything.
seems to work as expected.
Well.
A tag you survived this rounds.
pretty impressed.
[MUSIC]
So for the first test, I mean my kitchen and I have a new air tag, so I'm using a separate air tag for every single test.
And I'm gonna stimulate what might happen if you live in a really cold climate, for example, and say, you drop your keys or leave them in the snow.
So, let's breathe this.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
All right, it's been about 18 hours since I put the air tag in the freezer.
It's my ice tray.
So I wanted to say first up into the find my app is showing up anything So, okay, let's take a look at the Freeze AirTag.
So, it says with me, which is a good sign.
See if I can play a sound.
It's playing the sound, but I can't hear anything.
Okay, let's try find nearby.
Okay, it's getting a signal, I'm turning around.
Yeah, it seems to be receiving a signal, so that's a good sign.
But I can't hear anything so let's open up the freezer and see what happens.
[MUSIC]
[LAUGH]
One frozen AirTag.
That's actually pretty cool.
It was worth it just to see this.
All right, so I have warm water here and I'm just gonna D for us this quickly to expedite the process.
[MUSIC]
Here we go.
So that water was pretty hot.
It's gone from really, really cold, so minus 19 degrees Celsius, which is just under zero degrees Fahrenheit or pretty much zero degrees Fahrenheit and now it's pretty, pretty hot.
So I'm gonna dry it off and see what happens, if the sound will still play.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
[NOISE] It's working, I can hear the sound, okay?
Well, it sounds like it's freeze proof, and find nearby, here.
Okay, still working.
Well, I'm genuinely surprised, I thought.
Something might have gone wrong, but it seems to be all clear.
But just before we declare it an absolute victory for the airtec I did wanna just take the cover off and check and see if there was any water ingress.
And I can see there's just a little bit there by the battery but it does look to be completely sealed.
So I think it's just stopped Where the seal has happened.
So again, if you do come into contact with winning water or if you accidentally freeze your keys, then maybe you should just pop the cover off and just give it a while.
[MUSIC]
Now it's time for the drop test.
I'm gonna drop the AirTags They are on a key fob This one is not actually an apple one.
This one is a sign one that is a leather finish.
But I've seen a lot of reports of people saying that the ear tags have been scratched after really, really minimal use just with keys on them.
And I have literally only had this fob on the air tag for about I would say a minute, and I had the keys was wrestling in my pocket and there's already a little mock On the Apple logo, so full disclosure, it's not pristine.
The moment I drop it, so I'm just going to drop it from a couple different heights and then assess the damage on the outside and just Of course, make sure it still works.
So I'm going to drop it first from around.
Hips height, which is about a guest three feet, okay, three to one drop.
First drop not too bad.
All right, I'm gonna just repeat this a couple times just to simulate how many drops that you would actually drop your case in the real world before they kind of start to get super scuffed.
[MUSIC]
like he lost over 10 the ear tag popped off.
Okay, cool.
Alright, let's see the damage.
Okay, not too bad.
There's some definite scuffs that I can see there.
I almost forgot to do the actual test of the air tag to make sure they still worked after those 10 drops.
So here we go.
We're just gonna play the sound.
[SOUND]
[SOUND]
And also do the find nearby, and make sure it works.
[MUSIC]
Three tests later, the etags, are still working as expected.
Nothing out of the ordinary really happens.
Now you've probably noticed that I bought a four pack of air tags.
So if you have an idea of what I can do to number four, which is still pristine, I haven't touched that one.
Let me know in the comments below.
Maybe it's a stress test, a pressure test of some sort.
Or maybe it's even a heat test like throwing it in the dryer.
I was a little scared to do that, you know, batteries and heat.
Don't really mix that well.
But if you have an idea, I'd love to hear about it.
And of course, don't forget, this was all just for fun.
All of this sort of stuff was not covered under warranty.
So do proceed at your own risk if you do want to recreate any of these at home.
Thanks again for watching and I'll catch you next time.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Are you serious?
It's still good.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
Roku Remote Pro: Rechargeable battery, 'Hey Roku' voice and more...
5:26
The fall of LG's mobile dreams
6:49
Checking out audio glasses
19:33
The dream of Oculus VR: Five years later
11:59
Best massage guns of 2021
8:02
Google: How it got so big
9:34
5 issues the PS5 still needs to resolve
5:59
Using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term
12:32
A preview of Facebook's new Oculus VR avatars
0:32
How Facebook's AR glasses will work with neural wristbands