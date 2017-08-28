CNET First Look
Dell injects its Inspiron laptops with new life courtesy of Intel. Whether you want a 2-in-1 or a standard clamshell, you can get them from Dell with the latest 8th-gen Core processors.
With Intels launch of eighth gen core i series processessors, Dell seized the opportunity to refresh it's Inspiron 2-in-1s. The 13, 15, and 17 inch Inspirons 7000 series gets the new chips as well as slimmer screen vessels surround their full HD IPS touch. Touchscreens. Though, the midsize 15 7000 will also be available within Ultra HD display and NVIDIA GeForce 940 [UNKNOWN] graphics. Price has started $800 for these models [UNKNOWN] with several [UNKNOWN] feature standard, such as solid-state storage. USB C ports, and an infrared camera for quick logins with facial recognition. For a bit more control over features and a slightly lower price, you can drop down to the mid-range Inspiron 5000 2-In-1. These will be available starting around 7 hundred and fifty dollars In 13 and 15 in sizes. And again, with the latest 8th Gen Intel processors. So you're only paying for the features you need. And if you only care about [UNKNOWN] shells, Dell's [UNKNOWN] it's Inspiron 13 and 15 7000 laptops with the new CPU's too. And similar standard features to their [UNKNOWN] And all again beginning around $800 [MUSIC] You'll be able to get all of these updated Inspiron's in early October.