Dell Canvas is a massive 27-inch work surface for artists: First Look
With its own custom dial controller, this feels like a cross between a Cintiq tablet and Microsoft's Surface Studio.
We're seeing a lot of innovative new designs, and in helping artists, video editors, and other creative types get the most out of technology. The new Dell Canvas is one of those tools. It's a huge, 27 inch combination of a drawing surface and a secondary display. Designed to sit nearly flat in front of you like a drafting table. It looks and feels a bit like Microsoft's Big Surface Studio all in one which holds it's own 27 inch screen down into our drafting table angle and works with a stylus and control dial. Now the Dell Canvass version, it's big, it weighs about 18 pounds, The display is a QHD, which means 2560 by 1440 resolution. And this canvas also has a dial, in fact it works with the same dial APIs as the Microsoft version. But it is not an equal standalone computer. Instead, you connect it to your existing computer And it works as a second screen for pen, dial, and touch input. While you can keep other things, like reference materials or even email, on your laptop or desktop's main monitor at the same time. Unlike the Surface Studio, the dial included here only works when it's actually touching the Screen. It's not a Bluetooth accessory, but the system also comes with a second mini dial you can use for something like volume control and a stylus. There's no set price for this brand new canvas yet, but Dell guesses it's gonna cost less than $2000 and will be available at the end of March.