Day one of CES 2021 impresses with Razer's high-tech N95 mask and Sony's Airpeak drone

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Razors project Hazel is a concept designed for an N 95 class facemask to active ventilation, and auto sterilization. The separate case that can charge it wirelessly and has a UV sterilizer that uses replaceable filters and rechargeable ventilators on the pods. Which is intended to make it, a sustainable solution. Of course, it's a razor product, so it has RGB. Sony announced the new drone called air peak at CES this week. The four rotor, remotely piloted aircraft ,can carry a Sony A seven s three camera, a full frame interchangeable lens model, that can shoot 4k video. Air peak is capable of quote, precise stable flight and aims to contribute to the world of entertainment, while also pursuing new possibilities for creative expression. And finally meet the cold snap an ice cream making gadget unveiled Monday by sigma phase at CES 2021. The cold snap works similarly to a Keurig appliance, but instead of dishing out coffee, it makes Single Serve pod dispense ice cream, and other tasty frozen treats. Frozen Margarita is mango passion fruit smoothies, and chocolate ice cream are just a few of the available options. While the cold snap is a countertop device, it clocks in at a whopping 50 pounds. But it does only take 90 seconds, to make ice cream. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest from CES 2021, by visiting C|NET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1398 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

GM unveils BrightDrop, a futuristic delivery system for packages

8:35

GM introduces its new customer service platform, Ultifi

3:51

Chance the Rapper appears at Intel's CES 2021 presentation, speaks on education

2:17

TCL unveils its new 20 series phones

4:07

TCL shows off new rollable phone and scrollable display at CES 2021

2:30

Panasonic's got a new OLED TV with AI baked in at CES 2021

1:18

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The future of vertical farming is hiding in this shipping container

3:37

Sony debuts OLED and 8K TVs with cognitive processing

3:06

OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone

6:05

GM teases the future with flying car

1:16

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

HP's work laptops at CES 2021 are made for micro mobility

5:36

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

LG offers peek at rollable phone at CES 2021

0:18

Samsung's Bespoke fridges bring new colors into the kitchen

3:48

Infinity Game Table puts board games on demand

6:01

HP's work laptops at CES 2021 are made for micro mobility

5:36

Crazy transparent OLED concept TVs come to sushi bars, subway cars and bed

4:06

Dell's 2021 UltraSharp 40 and siblings display some novel combos of features

2:38

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54