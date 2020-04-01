Comparing Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
If you're looking for hands free help at home, both the Amazon Echo Dot with clock and the Google nest mini are great, affordable smart speakers, but which ones back?
We're gonna find out.
I'm Andrew Gilbert.
And just like many of you I am stuck at home due to the corona virus and in my beautiful one bedroom castle.
And so we're gonna get creative with our smart home content here.
And speaking of being stuck at home now is as good a time as ever to get some hands free help.
Enter the smart speaker.
Both the NES Mini and the Amazon Echo Dot with clock respond to a wide variety of questions and commands after you say their respective wake word.
Let's start with an estimate.
It's $50, but you can often get it for less.
You can command a large variety of compatible smart home devices.
You can ask contributive questions, check the weather, play music, check your calendar, lots of stuff.
There's a physical mute switch here, if you ever don't want it listening.
Wave your hand over the top and you'll see these indicators.
Tap the sides to raise and lower the volume.
but you can also change the volume of the voice command to so you know, you don't actually have to touch it.
This is the Amazon Echo Dot with clock is sixty dollars.
Amazon has a similar job without a clock for fifty and that's the one that's on sale more often From the nut, but the LED display has adaptive brightness, and it might come in handy if you wanna use it as an alarm clock.
Amazon works with more smart home gadgets than Google.
And you can ask a lot of the same questions.
The DOD has a few physical controls for muting the mic and changing The volume, but again, you can use your voice for almost everything.
Both can play music from a wide variety of streaming sources.
But let's see which one actually sounds better.
Well, it's I've lost my pride
So that's pretty close.
I think in many ways slightly for clarity.
You're not going to get booming sound out of either of these.
That's it.
We all know somebody is gonna try to play music on these tiny little things at full volume.
So let's try again turn the volume all the way up and see which one fares better
So one thing to keep in mind, neither speaker is great if you actually want Full speaker power here.
Which is understandable given their size.
Fortunately they have ways of connecting to a larger sound system.
Both can connect to one via Bluetooth and Amazon has a 3.5 mm output jack as well.
But in terms of the way they sound on their own, we are going to give a small victory to the Nest Really though you're buying these things for the voice assistance.
Your free hands will be able to do all kinds of things since you won't need them as much, such as just not touching your face.
So we're gonna see Which one is better by asking them both a variety of trivia questions.
How far was the sun?
The astronomical distances of the Sun and Earth are 92,955,807 miles The Sun and Earth are currently about 92,827,000 miles apart.
They follow the eliptical orbits around the Sun, and the distance is constantly changing.
Would you like to hear more?
Where can I get Indian food?
You've got several choices.
Direction Shalimar Indian restaurant and Katmandu, kitchen and bar.
Here are a few restaurants one, Katmandu kitchen and bar 5.6 miles away on Bardstown road,>> What is coronavirus?>> According to the World Health Organization Corona virus disease kovat 19 is an infectious disease.
Caller Caused by a new virus.
The disease causes respiratory illness like the flu with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases difficulty breathing.
You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and avoiding close contact one meter or three feet with people who are unwell.
On December 31 2019, it was reported that a new Corona virus strain COVID19 was identified by Chinese researchers in connection with a pneumonia like illness based in New Han city, China.
On March 11th 2020, due to global spread of the virus, the World Health Organization officially declared it a pandemic.
As of March 28th, there are over 662000 confirmed cases worldwide.
So Google tends to respond more questions.
Amazon's fine here, but its also a little bit easier to control smart home gadgets with Google
Commands are a little bit more intuitive.
with Amazon you often have to remember the exact name of the device, which isn't necessarily a big deal of you only have one or two but it becomes more difficult if you have a whole home set up like the At Smart Home, which is a place that I'm strangely starting to miss.
Anyway, Amazon's gotten better at this.
It's gotten a little bit more flexible.
But still?
As of right now, Google Assistant's more flexible and a little bit more Today in terms of the variety of commands that it will respond to.
Finally, let's look at the unique selling points of each.
The dock with clock has a clock on it.
How cool is that?.
And we can replicate that on the NES Mini With I don't know a watch and some duct tape.
Let's give it a try.
There it is.
Beautiful.
The next mini on the other hand has this wall mount.
If you have a spot, hanging it just stays put.
The doc with crack, not so much So the takeaways from this are that both have simple niceties that the other should have.
Neither is really a deal breaker and I also may be going stir crazy from too much.
But anyway, I think we know enough to declare a winner at this point.
After rigorous testing, I'm giving the coveted Andrew Gephardt Award for Best smart speaker to The Nest Mini.
The crowd is yeah, okay yeah.
Anyway, get one for yourself, set it up, and use your hands less around the house, it can only be a good thing.
Please stay safe, and like and subscribe to the channel, if you would.
