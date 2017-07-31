China and Russia target VPN apps as 'Emoji Movie' triumphs

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
China and Russia target VPN apps as 'Emoji Movie' triumphsIn today's tech news, the Chinese government instructs Apple to remove VPN apps from the country's app store. Meanwhile Russia bans VPN use. "The Emoji Movie" takes over $25m despite awful reviews.
Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. [NOISE] Apple has removed some VPN apps from its China App store. Because developers have not obtained the correct licenses from China's Ministry of Industry, and Information Technology. China is clamping down on the use of virtual private networks, which enable people to get around the country's infamous great fire wall to access banned sites such as Facebook. Similarly, in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has signed a law prohibiting the use of VPNS and anonymizers Reuters reported on Sunday. Officials say the ban is not intended to restrict law abiding Russian citizens but is meant only to clock access to unlawful content. The ban is due to come into force on November 1st. And finally despite negative reception from critics, The Emoji Movie made $25.7 million in the US on its opening weekend. With scores hovering below 10% on Rotten Tomatoes since Friday, the animated story of the inner workings of a boy's phone charted at number two behind war movie Dunkirk [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app available for iOS and Android. [BLANK_AUDIO]