Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

Jan 5, 2023

Speaker 1: Welcome to the Wall of Olins at LGS Booth at C S 2023. There's always impressive stuff inside LGS Booth. And we're gonna get a tour. I'm gonna run around the show just opened. Let's go see what's inside. But first walk through the epic OD wall. Hello, Wales TVs are the star. We gotta see the biggest TV first. And everything this year [00:00:30] that everyone's buzzing about is LGS Wireless O Lead. There's still a wire, I should say. It's got a power cord, but everything else is wireless. Let me show you up close behind the tv. Those are four in a row right there. So it's very impressive. You wanna take a peek behind the tv? You wanna see what I mean by wireless? Always so smooth? Yeah. Yeah. Ain't nothing there because you're not connecting your hg My Port. You're not having that big jumble [00:01:00] of accords, that little dusty jumble cord mess. You're actually having everything in this transmitter box that is away, tucked in a cabinet somewhere else and beaming all of your content to the tv. This is a Butte because of how big it is, how crisp it is. You wanna know how much it is? Well, they haven't said yet. Put it this way. The price of the wired version that came out before is [00:01:30] a lot <laugh>. It's over 25,000 I think. Dollars. Yeah. But we gotta learn more about this, this right here. How far away can that transmitter box be from the TV? Speaker 2: Around 15 Speaker 1: Feet? About 15 feet away. And this is like transmitting everything. Like my game content, my, I don't know, TV shows. Speaker 2: All of the great experiences you expect from lg, whether that's cinematic experiences with hdr, premium gaming features like Invidia, gs, sync, free Sync, VRR, all of that isit, [00:02:00] uh, transmitted through the zero connect box Speaker 1: Here. Wow. Um, are, are we looking at something that is gonna come out this year? Speaker 2: Yes. In the second half. Okay. So the exact date is still to be determined, but we're, you can expect this product to come out in the States probably around August to October timeframe. Speaker 1: Is LG saying the price on this one? Speaker 2: Not yet. We're still working through that. Speaker 1: There is a version of this that is not wireless. Correct. Speaker 2: The 97 g2, which we launched in October of 2022. So design wise looks very [00:02:30] same difference between the G2 and the M series is the wireless connect box on the M series. Speaker 1: How much is the the G version? Speaker 2: 97 g2. Yeah, it's around $25,000. Speaker 1: All right. That's something to keep in mind when you're thinking how much this one's gonna cost. Thank you very much. It's very impressive. But there's so many more TVs cuz he is never just one. At the LG booth we have an experience with Web os. So this is an example of, uh, different things you could do [00:03:00] if you wanna be interactive with your treadmill, perhaps. Um, you know, like, like you would just transform your whole room into a lovely little walking place. Let's see, step here. Okay, so is this something where it can sense if I'm walking in my living room, you'll start walking and you're going to enjoy an immersive experience? I feel immersed. I'm not in Vegas with a bunch of people all [00:03:30] around me. No, I'm on a bamboo walkway. No time for this though. We have more tech to see, but it's so pleasant. It's so pleasant. Just back up though. Gotta keep going. Gotta keep going by nature. This is a text show, not a nature show. Let's go. This is another star of LGS booth. I'm sorry. Do you think these were TVs? No, no. It is a refrigerator. Speaker 1: This is their mood up. You can set the color to me, whatever mood you're in. They also [00:04:00] have a smart screen inside we can kind of peek through, but let's actually open one up. It looks like a regular fridge inside. Speaker 3: You're gonna have all your great features that we have for lg your interview, not twice to see what's inside your craft ice, which gives you those slow melting ice balls to amplify. And you're entertaining with cocktails and beverages, but obviously the best part is the colors. You have mix and match up to 190,000 different [00:04:30] colors with the moon Speaker 1: On. So I can set a different mood for the morning or maybe the night or you know, if I'm at a party or something. More chill. Speaker 3: Exactly. And then, and along with the colors, you also have your Bluetooth speaker. You can add music to that mood as well. So you get full on party mood or when it's nighttime, you know, go quiet and, and serene. Speaker 1: So my fridge is also a speaker now I I need my fridge to be all the things. Okay. And um, I, I read it also has some sort of, uh, features. Like if, uh, if the door open too long, it'll kind of, uh, flash and stuff. Speaker 3: Exactly. [00:05:00] You'll get that same beep that you'll have on your current refrigerator. If you leave the door open. Any, anything that you have in your current refrigerator, you've got here, you just amplify it now with the design aesthetic of mood up. Speaker 1: So you uh, I think I'll set mine to like disco mode all the time. That's like I was a party. Thank you so much. LG signature. Store your wine. So nice. And then sometimes you can find little surprises in here. Ooh, they got chocolates. You think they'll let me take it. All [00:05:30] right, let's keep moving. This television over here is their roll up one. Can we see this too? The magic? Can you do the magic? Oh, what is the name of this tv? Uh, ole r rollover tv. The Rollover tv. Okay. Ole r r is for rolling. Speaker 4: Very cool. Speaker 1: [00:06:00] Lgs working on workout gear that you could just kind of tuck under your bed and you don't need, you don't need to have a bunch of dumbbells around. Should I give this one a try? All right. The name of this, what is the name of this? Speaker 4: Uh, the Hover Gym. Speaker 1: This is the Hover Gym. So it's kinda like a virtual training system. You can kind of connect this to the TVs you have already, or you can set up a whole other kind of mobile system. So like, they offer this kind of set up too. [00:06:30] If you wanna bring this in the room and move it for your whatever needs you have. But all you have to do is just stand on it. Speaker 4: Grab the handle I got. All right. Speaker 1: All right. I gotta grab the handle. All right. It's gonna gonna Speaker 4: Check your posture, so just wait until Speaker 1: That's all right. Let's do this. Keep it timing slow. I'm going too fast. I'm sorry. I'm really hyped. You know, CS is just beginning. This is not what I wanted to do. It's getting heavier. This is not what I wanted to do first. There. See? Yes. Oh, okay. It's well. Is [00:07:00] this? There you go. Whoa. Now it's like I completed. It's gonna, I win. It's Speaker 4: Gonna give Speaker 1: You a grade. It's gonna gimme a grade. Yeah. No, don't grade me so early. Analyzing, analyzing, judging. Judging. Ah. Oh, that's pretty good. That's pretty good. I'll take that as a win. And I can see my form. All right. Uh, thank you for trying. Oh, I, I, I got a prize. I got a heart chi. Speaker 4: Hi Speaker 1: Win. Alright. They are really also focusing a lot on [00:07:30] their gaming. Look at this whole gaming section. This is the old LED flex. And in this setup, it's able to have a curvature of 20 different degrees. You can kind of set it, they have some presets here. So if I hit my remote, I could take it from flat. Make it curve to me. You kind of surround yourself as a game or two, whatever you like. Make it curve some more. I want it all the way. 100% just [00:08:00] surround me. Speaker 4: Ooh, Speaker 1: I would like to play this Speaker 4: Game. Speaker 1: Oh, I'm gonna be the first person to like, hold a mic and also like kick a bunch of butt. All right, here we go. I am a button mash queen. Look at that. I don't know what I'm doing. This is a great day. Let's keep going. All right. Wireless charging station. See, sustainability is woven through [00:08:30] everything now. You think it was just maybe a thing over once in a while. You heard about greens tech. I'm telling you, every single booth I'm seeing here at the show is talking about sustainability in the future. Because our planet is dying. Let's do something about it. Right? Speaker 1: Here's an example of a living room that has lots of different types of display tech. Some that's on sale here. Some you might have seen other places, but how cool is this transparent television? [00:09:00] This is a see through tv. When you're watching tv you can't see through it. Look behind you. Can you see through that? No. That's just a fancy little screen with some pretty colors on it. But snap, you could change it and have something that's almost like a transparent, uh, gif, I guess, of sorts, where like, it's only showing something, but behind it you're seeing the light set up they had. So I can kind of, uh, Hey. Hi there. You see me? Yeah, it's pretty cool at what they can do, [00:09:30] but I gotta take it as something that I know a lot of folks are really interested in. Not everyone can buy a transparent tv, but I like seeing what kinds of innovations they have to kind of combine certain things. Make you think differently about how you have your setup in your room, the setup in your kitchen. I'm gonna show you something that's so basic, but I love it. Speaker 1: This right here is [00:10:00] a table. What I'm talking about a table. It's Yes, yes I am. It's the Purey Care. And why I like it is that ins built into it is a filtration system. So it's an air purifier and it also charges your phone. And it, and it also lights up practical because you know what? I don't have a lot of room for the air purifier and a table, and then now put it together. I'm seeing this more and more now around, you know, like more than one appliance in one. See, that's, that's where it's helpful, right? Let's [00:10:30] think around over here, the washer and dryer setup they have this year has ai. So it's able to sense what kind of fabric might be in here to give suggestions on how to wash your clothes, put a sweater in there. It might give you some suggestions. If you're feeling a little lost, you're feeling a little overwhelmed. I think that's so cool right here. So this is the front low dryer. Uh, this is the washer. A lot of smarts now packed in. They also have a [00:11:00] tower. So the new thing about their tower this year, the wash tower, is that there is a screen in the middle, but if you're wondering what this is, I'm sorry. This is the wash tower and, and the Styler. So the styler is kind of like something that will, um, uh, uh, steam and, and purify your clothes. So yeah, it's, it's working. Everyone's working at ces. It's doing a little, uh, de wrinkling, keeping things fresh for you. Speaker 1: So that one's a Styler. That one's pretty cool [00:11:30] Shoes. This is the LG Styler. There's two different types of devices here. One, you have something that like, displays your shoes, puts 'em on a turntable, keeps those sneakers looking fresh, feeling fresh and just looking cool. With that spin, Speaker 1: You're able to disinfect and sanitize and keep fresh those stinky shoes [00:12:00] so you're not just displaying them. You're able to take that same tech we saw in that tower over there where it was like D wrinkling, the clothes, that same concept, but they have a design for your shoes. You know, I like to display my shoes. I think I'm pretty hip. I think I'm pretty cool. You know, maybe I've had something like, like this. And keep 'em nice, you know, keep 'em fresh cuz we wanna keep 'em longer. It is actually part of the whole sustainability thing. Keep your stuff nice longer, especially when you invest so [00:12:30] much in it. You know, I wanna keep my, my shoes fresh. I wanna do this, but it's just, it's fresh tech everywhere. I love it. Thank you for watching our tour of LGS Booth at CS 2023. We'll see you next time.