CES 2021 to be held online, Facebook prepping TikTok competitor

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. CES one of the largest tech events in the world is going fully virtual next year. Originally, CES 2021 was planned as an in person event in Las Vegas by the Consumer Technology Association. The associations president and CEO said it's just not possible to safely convene 10s of thousands of people in early January to meet and to do business in person. CES 2020 had an attendance of over 180,000 people With Tik Tok under fire in the United States, Facebook is quoting popular Tik Tok users to Instagram. This is according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Its sources say Facebook could be paying in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to some. Instagram will introduce its Tik Tok competitor called rails in the US next month. Spotify revamped a beta feature called group session. This feature allows premium users to listen to the same playlist or podcast at the same time. All involved are able to add in their own choices as well as control playback of tracks. Group session maxes out at five people [MUSIC] To stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet dot com [MUSIC]

