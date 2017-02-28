Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Capture your world in super slow motion with Sony's new flagship XZ Premium and XZS: Mobile World Congress 2017
About Video
Mobile World Congress 2017: Capture your world in super slow motion with Sony's new flagship XZ Premium and XZS1:32 /
If you want to shoot the best slow-motion footage of your friend falling off their skateboard, Sony's new handsets will be right up your street.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Capture your world in super slow motion with Sony's new flagship XZ Premium and XZS.